Marcus Harris' dismissal by Nathan Sowter was a key moment on the final day at Northwood

LV= County Championship Group Two, Merchant Taylors' School, Northwood (day four): Middlesex 324-9 & 196: Eskinazi 66*, Parkinson 4-35, Davis 3-21 Leicestershire 228 & 171: Inglis 52, M Harris 46; Murtagh 4-36 Middlesex (22 pts) beat Leicestershire (4 pts) by 121 runs Scorecard

Tim Murtagh took four wickets as Middlesex beat Leicestershire by 121 runs for only their second County Championship win of the season.

The 39-year-old boosted his tally for the season to 37 with 4-36 as the visitors were bowled out for 171 at Merchant Taylors' School.

Middlesex were earlier dismissed for 196, with Stevie Eskinazi 66 not out.

It left Leicestershire a target of 293 but their last five wickets went down for 18 runs after Josh Inglis made 52.

Middlesex finish bottom of the Group Two table despite the 22 points for their victory with the visitors remaining in fifth place following their fourth defeat in 10 games.

The home side only managed to add 20 to their overnight 176-7 as spinner Callum Parkinson finished with 4-35, while Will Davis' 3-21 gave him career-best match figures of 8-87.

Murtagh bowled Sam Evans for a duck at the start of Leicestershire's second innings, but Marcus Harris and Lewis Hill were together until after lunch as they shared a stand of 64.

A key moment came when Nathan Sowter bowled Harris for 46 with a perfect leg-break which turned between bat and pad and wickets fell regularly thereafter despite Inglis' best efforts.

The Australian reached his first Championship half-century off 79 balls with a cover drive for four, but a superb low catch by wicketkeeper Robbie White off Murtagh ended his innings, and the veteran then bowled Parkinson with his next delivery to hasten Leicestershire's demise.