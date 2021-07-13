Last updated on .From the section Counties

Only 119.2 overs were possible during the game at Headingley

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emerald Headingley, Leeds (day four): Lancashire 411-2: Jennings 132, Wells 97*, Davies 84; Thompson 2-76 Yorkshire: Did not bat Match abandoned as draw - Yorkshire 8 pts, Lancashire 11 pts Scorecard

The Roses match between Yorkshire and Lancashire was abandoned ahead of the final day's play because part of the ground was still deemed unsafe.

Umpires Ian Gould and Nigel Llong took the decision to call off the game following a 09:00 BST inspection.

They halted play on day three after Yorkshire's Dom Leech was injured and water rose to the surface in "key areas" of the outfield.

X-rays later confirmed Leech dislocated a joint at the side of his left knee.

A Yorkshire statement said: "Unfortunately the final day's play of the Roses clash at Emerald Headingley has been abandoned.

"Conditions at the Emerald Stand End of the ground have not sufficiently improved, and it has therefore been deemed unfit and unsafe to play.

"All parties agreed that player safety is paramount."

Both sides were already guaranteed a top-two finish in Group Three, meaning they will be part of a six-team Division One to contest the County Championship title and Bob Willis Trophy later in the summer.

But with Lancashire having won the fixture between the two sides at Old Trafford in May by an innings and 79 runs, they will carry 16.5 points forward and Yorkshire 4.5.

They will not play each other again in Division One, only the four sides who qualify from Groups One and Two.

Play was suspended on Tuesday after 20-year-old Leech collided with the concrete foundations of the Western Terrace.

Lancashire were 411-2, with Luke Wells just three runs short of a century and Josh Bohannon on 74.

While an early tea was being taken, the umpires decided conditions were "unfit and unsafe" in a number of areas, including the bowler's run-ups, and called off play for the day.

Leech, who was playing only his third first-class game, will have an MRI scan later on Wednesday and see a specialist on Thursday.