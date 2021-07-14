Last updated on .From the section Counties

Harry Finch was released by Sussex at the end of last season

LV= County Championship Group Three, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day four): Sussex 181 & 332-4 dec: Orr 119, Haines 94; Quinn 3-118 Kent 165 & 275-7: Finch 115; Carson 3-87 Kent (11 pts) drew with Sussex (11 pts) Scorecard

Kent debutant Harry Finch scored a century against his old side Sussex as their County Championship game ended in a draw at Canterbury.

Finch, released by Sussex at the end of last season, made 115 as Kent finished on 275-7 having been set 349 to win after the visitors declared on 332-4.

Finch was one of four late wickets to fall to give Sussex a chance.

But Harry Podmore's unbeaten 36 with support from Bailey Wightman for the final five overs took Kent to safety.

Finch was one of several Kent debutants after they were forced to pick an entirely new side before the start of the match when a positive Covid-19 test forced their first XI into isolation.

After another debutant, teenager Joe Gordon, was caught behind fourth ball without scoring, Finch and Marcus O'Riordan steadied things superbly with a stand of 120.

Opener O'Riordan was eventually run out for 47 thanks to a brilliant direct hit by Tom Haines after the two batsmen collided in the middle of the pitch.

At 214-3, the game looked to be drifting to an early draw, but once Dan Lincoln was removed by Jack Carson it sparked the loss of four wickets in 10 overs including Finch who tickled Sean Hunt down the leg side to the keeper.

But Sussex could make no further breakthroughs as Podmore and Wightman defended well.

Sussex finish bottom of Group Three, with winless Kent one place above them in fifth.