England have named nine players that were forced to self-isolate during the recent one-day series with Pakistan in their T20 squad for the upcoming series between the countries.

Eoin Morgan will be captain of a squad that also includes Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Jason Roy.

Also included are some of the players who impressed in the ODI series, such as Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson.

The three-match series begins at Trent Bridge on Friday 16 July.

More to follow.