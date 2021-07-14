Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Derbyshire beat Northants by five wickets when the two sides met at Derby on 17 June

Derbyshire's remaining T20 Blast group games against Northants and Yorkshire have been cancelled because of Covid issues affecting their squad.

At present, 14 players are self-isolating as close contacts of an unnamed team-mate who tested positive.

The Falcons also have six players unavailable because of injury.

Derbyshire's County Championship match against Essex had to be abandoned on Monday before the start of the second day's play following the positive test.

The England and Wales Cricket Board have now confirmed that Essex will receive 11 points and Derbyshire nine from the match, which will be "treated as a draw".

Defending champions Essex needed to win and hope Worcestershire beat second-placed Warwickshire to stand any chance of going through to Division One.

But with the Bears' game heading towards a draw at New Road, victory would not have been enough for Essex to progress anyway.

On Friday's and Sunday's T20 cancellations, the ECB said Derbyshire were "unable to field a team of a strength appropriate to maintain the integrity of the match and of the competition as a whole".

A statement continued: "The original Vitality Blast fixture will be deemed as having been cancelled. Under playing condition 16.11.4.5 The North Group will, therefore, be decided on an average points per completed match basis."

Derbyshire and Northants are seventh and eighth in their group, both with nine points from 12 matches, but Yorkshire Vikings are second and in contention to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Only the top four will progress to the knockout phase of the competition.