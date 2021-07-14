England v India: Danni Wyatt leads hosts to series victory with unbeaten 89

Last updated on

Nat Sciver and Danni Wyatt
Nat Sciver (left) and Danni Wyatt shared a 112-run partnership to anchor England's win
Third women's T20 international, Chelmsford
India 153-6 (20 overs): Mandhana 70, Harmanpreet 36, Sciver 3-35
England 154-2 (18.4 overs): Wyatt 89*, Sciver 42
England win by eight wickets; win series 10-6 on points
Scorecard

England sealed an emphatic eight-wicket win in the third and final Twenty20 against India to earn a 10-6 victory on points in the multi-format series.

Set what could have been a tricky 154 to win at Chelmsford by India, anchored by Smriti Mandhana's 70, Danni Wyatt led the hosts to a fine victory.

Wyatt's unbeaten 89 was central to the victory as she shared a 112-run stand with Nat Sciver, who made 42 as England cruised to their total with eight balls remaining.

BBC Sport looks at the key moments from another engrossing match that rounded off a very entertaining series.

Wyatt picks her time to shine

Opener Wyatt was dropped for the ODI series and averaged just 13.28 in her past 18 T20 innings before she arrived in Chelmsford.

This innings, then, was crucial for her. And she responded with an innings full of deft touches and clever strokeplay, striking 12 fours and one six in her 56-ball innings.

It clicked into gear for Wyatt in the sixth over against Sneh Rana. A skip down the pitch, a dab through deep third and a slice over cover brought her 12 runs and an increased confidence.

Her delicacy partnered well with Nat Sciver's power, the two registering a 50 partnership from just 34 balls, with India looking toothless against them.

There was a slight smile on her face as she reached her half-century, her team-mates giving her a standing ovation from the dug-out, and it was fitting she was the one to hit the winning runs.

"Just to see Danni Wyatt back playing with a smile on her face - she knows how crucial this is," England World Cup winner Alex Hartley said on BBC Two.

"She has proven a point - and that she is good enough to be here."

India find their feet

Harmanpreet Kaur and Mandhana, captain and vice-captain respectively, have had a mixed series.

Harmanpreet has registered four single figures in seven innings, while Mandhana had not passed 50 since the first innings of the Test match that kicked off this series.

However, they were the key to India's innings. Harmanpreet was initially the more aggressive, striking the first six of the innings, while Mandhana was able to find the boundary with clever placement.

Harmanpreet targeted Sarah Glenn, hitting 12 runs off her third over, before she fell lbw to Sciver.

Mandhana advanced to her 13th IT20 half-century, bringing it up with a swat to the boundary, and finished her innings with eight fours and two sixes.

While the result did not go their way, two key players finding form is a positive sign for India as they build towards February's 50-over World Cup.

Brunt wins Verma battle

It has been the head-to-head of the series: veteran bowler Katherine Brunt versus teenage star Shafali Verma.

Verma had the upper hand from the previous game after she had carted Brunt all around Hove, but it was the fiery England bowler who had the last laugh.

She bowled the 17-year-old with just the fourth delivery of the match, taking advantage of Verma's propensity to step to one side, and castled her with a full length delivery.

The celebration? A bit over the top, maybe, with Brunt shushing a disconsolate Verma as she walked away, but it was a key, early wicket for the hosts.

"At the end of the day, Shafali is a brilliant player. I am old enough to be her mother, but she's opening the batting for India," Bunt said afterwards.

"It means a lot to me to get her out."

What's next?

England's women and a number of India players will take part in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, which begins on 21 July.

England will play their next international series in September against New Zealand, while India travel to Australia for a multi-format series in the same month.

And finally...

How do you celebrate your mid-match snack arriving?

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, today at 22:46

    Brilliant

  • Comment posted by Takinsumpositives, today at 22:44

    Good innings from Wyatt to bring it home - proved a point.

  • Comment posted by bwfc, today at 22:44

    Women’s cricket is there really a call for it

  • Comment posted by lucky, today at 22:38

    Danni wyatt played a magnificent innings. Very impressed. Women cricket should be on free to air more often. Thumbs up for yes and thumbs down for no

  • Comment posted by lucky, today at 22:37

    What a team. Marvellous batting and bowling display. Class above the rest

  • Comment posted by Stueyg, today at 22:33

    This is fab. Good to see England cricket in great shape.

  • Comment posted by working man, today at 22:28

    This is a bigger news story than a lions game that would have had 60k fans in stadium and hundreds of thousands watching on tv….

    • Reply posted by Nellie, today at 22:38

      Nellie replied:
      Sigh. Coverage of a women’s cricket match isn’t threatening you in any way. Men’s sport will still continue. Men’s rugby, cricket, football, etc., can co-exist with women’s sport. There’s room enough for everyone. It’s all good.

  • Comment posted by Celia Molestrangler, today at 22:26

    Great knock Danni!🤜 Brilliant win and fitting reward for all the hard work. Wonderful time in English cricket, let’s enjoy it!

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 22:22

    Chris Martin could probably score a century against such pitiful bowling.

    Women's game has a long way to catch up to be watchable.

    • Reply posted by Middleman19, today at 22:24

      Middleman19 replied:
      Great insight

  • Comment posted by Mal, today at 22:20

    Enjoyed the match, really pleased fo Danni. Pity we had to put up with Tynan Mills non stop talking even as the ball was in play. Have watched women’s cricket for some time and very impressed with the improvement in fielding and throwing.

    • Reply posted by 131 not out, today at 22:32

      131 not out replied:
      Was that the lone male voice on TV?
      Bit disappointed about the lack of diversity on commentary.
      There's been at least two women commentators on the men's matches this summer.

  • Comment posted by Scuzzer, today at 22:20

    Wyatt = absolute class.

  • Comment posted by 52 not out, today at 22:16

    Good all round team performance by England, bowlers all performed well, competitive but chaseable target on a decent pitch. Nat and KB bowled well Sophie always does. Dany and Nat were extremely good and rarely looked like they would not get us home. Shame Nat was out before the end but it was all over by then. polar opposite to the last time out.

  • Comment posted by rybizyn2, today at 22:09

    India cricket albeit they lost is on the up. A lot of young talent coming through. Hopefully exposure to high level cricket, will allow them to mature, and use that experience to kill off games such as this.

  • Comment posted by 52 not out, today at 22:09

    Good game. well played ladies on both sides. India a bit too defensive bowling, but a decent watch, Wyatt was exceptional, the "new Bradman" Verma was having a mare. Rubbish batting worse fielding, still won't stop the hype about her. Not her fault of course, the press love to get carried away.

    • Reply posted by jmw, today at 22:13

      jmw replied:
      Sadly it was Verma's misfortune to have by far her worst match of the tour when it was televised. She'll learn from the experience though, she might not be the "new Bradman" but she's a rare talent.

  • Comment posted by Steve D, today at 22:08

    Oh dear Vickers,yet another India loss to England.

  • Comment posted by TODS, today at 22:05

    Good luck to anybody who wants to play cricket of any colour, creed or gender.

    Turned off after 45 mins. Lack of atmosphere, turgid play, basic errors, slow bowling and bland commentary.

    The standard needs to improve a lot. Just doesn’t cut it the mo imo.

    • Reply posted by MoyeT, today at 22:12

      MoyeT replied:
      The only way that'll happen is through people watching the game, getting new generations interested and increasing funding allowing the standard to rise. They're in a similar situation to Ireland/Bangladesh etc. in that you can't expect them to improve if you don't give them the resources to.

  • Comment posted by Dioufy112, today at 22:04

    I love Danni Wyatt. End of.

  • Comment posted by rybizyn2, today at 22:04

    Congratulations to India on putting on a great battle. The BBC commentary was so biased, it was borderline pathetic. They even said 600 supporters were only allowed in due to Social distancing. What on earth happened at Wembley, Wimbledon and Edgbaston. Where was the Social distancing then. With a partizan Indian crowd, the Indian girls may have had a chance. BBC grow up.

    • Reply posted by 52 not out, today at 22:20

      52 not out replied:
      the words "sore2 and "loser" keep springing into my mind. India did ok, England better, it's how it goes, last time India did ok and England were worse.

  • Comment posted by get2grips, today at 22:04

    Wyatt showing the value of a central contract. Well played.

