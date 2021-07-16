Last updated on .From the section Cricket

All-rounder George Scott in action for Gloucestershire

George Scott and Scott Steel are in a 40-man Scotland squad in contention for T20 World Cup selection following confirmation of their eligibility.

Gloucestershire all-rounder Scott, 25, and Leicestershire batsman Steel, 22, join a group that includes some Performance Academy youngsters.

Dorset-born Bradley Currie and South-Africa-born Brandon McMullen are also called up but are not yet eligible.

Bowler Chris Sole returns after a spell playing in Australia.

However, his younger brother Tom has decided to take a break from cricket.

All 40 players will feature in a trial series in August before the tournament squad is announced later that month.

"Every single individual on the list will have the opportunity to play in the trial series and has the chance to go to a World Cup," said head coach Shane Burger.

"It's encouraging to see that the depth of Scottish cricket is really good at the moment and to have such a good blend of experience and youth in this line-up."

Scotland will face Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman in round one of the World Cup with the top two teams joining the leading nations for the Super 12s stage.

Scotland squad: Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Richard Berrington, Calum Macleod, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross, Mark Watt, Oli Hairs, Ally Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Scott Cameron, Gavin Main, Adrian Neill, Ruaidhri Smith, Michael Jones, Dylan Budge, Scott Steel, George Scott, Bradley Currie*, Brad Wheal, Chris Sole, Tom Mackintosh, Josh Wood, Jamie Crawley, Finlay Macreath, Rory Johnston, Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen*, Rory Hanley, Ollie Davidson, Ben Davidson, Mohammad Ghaffar, Liam Naylor, Alex Hinkley, Tom Simpson, Jack Hogarth.

* Working through qualification process