Cameron Steel had a loan spell at Hampshire earlier this season, featuring in one County Championship match

Surrey have signed all-rounder Cameron Steel from Durham on a deal until the end of the 2023 season.

The 25-year-old, who bowls leg spin, will initially move to the Kia Oval on loan for the rest of the 2021 campaign.

Steel signed professional terms with Durham in 2017 following three years with Durham MCCU.

The California-born right-hander has scored 2,036 runs at an average of 29.08 and taken 21 wickets over the course of his first-class career.

He also played 11 List A and six T20 matches for Durham.

"As a player that can bat anywhere in the top order and bowls leg spin, he adds balance to the squad," Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart told the club website. external-link

Steel will be available to make his Surrey debut in their One-Day Cup match against Yorkshire on 22 July.