Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hamish Rutherford played for Worcestershire in 2019's T20 final defeat to Essex

50 overs match: Glamorgan v Wales NC Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date : Tuesday 20 July Time : 11:00 BST Coverage : Commentary from BBC Sport Wales and match report on BBC Sport website.

New Zealand batsman Hamish Rutherford will make his Glamorgan debut against the Wales National County side in the official warm-up for the One-Day Cup.

Rutherford, 32, is replacing Australia's Marnus Labuschagne for the rest of the season.

The left-handed opener has made 28 international appearances across the three formats.

Most first-class teams will face second-tier National Counties as preparation for the 50-overs event.

Rutherford will add valuable experience to a Glamorgan batting line-up which has lost David Lloyd (Welsh Fire), Chris Cooke (Birmingham Phoenix) and Colin Ingram (Oval Invincibles) to the new Hundred franchise tournament.

He scored 171 on Test debut against England in 2013, and has previously played county cricket for Worcestershire, Derbyshire and Essex.

"As a batter, regardless of being an overseas pro or a normal (home) player, it's just about scoring runs, that's my main job and aside to that, being able to assist a younger squad for the 50-overs," Rutherford told BBC Sport Wales.

"Then at the back end (of the season), if I can help anyone along the way I'll be pretty happy."

With only minor restrictions on travel from New Zealand to the UK, Rutherford made a second-team debut a few days after arriving, scoring 35 for Glamorgan against Hampshire.

Although he has hit centuries against Glamorgan in the T20 Blast for Worcestershire in 2020 and in the Championship for Derbyshire, Rutherford has little experience of playing in Wales.

"I've only been to Cardiff a couple of times for fleeting visits, so I'm looking forward to looking round. I was supposed to play in Cardiff last year but it was a complete wash-out.

"I'm looking forward to getting an understanding of the group and how I can help," he said.

"I love county cricket, it's my fourth county now so it's awesome to come back and have the opportunity to play though it's a shame I can't bring my family."

Although Rutherford's most recent international cricket came in 2019, he is still keen to improve as a player.

"There are more facilities and resource around in cricket here and the volume (of games), so if you can come here in the (New Zealand) winter you're gaining such valuable experience with different conditions day-to-day around the country, it's a no-brainer and such a good tool for your development," said the Otago captain, who is not fazed by filling in for a current world star.

"You're always looking to improve, if you look at (England bowlers) Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson, they're still developing and tweaking, and if you're not, you're missing a trick.

"I might not be at the top of the world rankings like him (Labuschagne), but runs are your currency and if I can put some runs on the board and win some games for Glamorgan then it doesn't really matter."

Glamorgan will face a familiar Wales side, with many of the team having played for Glamorgan seconds or the Cardiff MCCU side, who have just reached the semi-finals of their National Counties 50-overs Trophy.