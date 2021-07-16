Ireland v South Africa series: Visitors secure series draw with win in third ODI
|Third one-day international, Malahide
|South Africa 346-4 (50 overs): Malan 177*, de Kock 120; Little 2-53
|Ireland: 276 (47.1 overs): Singh 100*, Campher 54; Shamsi 3-46
|South Africa won by 70 runs
|Scorecard
South Africa bounced back from Tuesday's defeat in style to secure a series draw against Ireland by winning the final one-day international by 70 runs at Malahide.
Openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock hit centuries in a partnership worth 225 as the visitors posted 346.
Simi Singh led Ireland's response with a stubborn unbeaten 100 but they were bowled out for 276.
Both teams have taken 15 World Cup Super League points from the series.
More to follow.