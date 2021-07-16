Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Janneman Malan's unbeaten 170 is South Africa's fourth highest ODI score of all time

Third one-day international, Malahide South Africa 346-4 (50 overs): Malan 177*, de Kock 120; Little 2-53 Ireland: 276 (47.1 overs): Singh 100*, Campher 54; Shamsi 3-46 South Africa won by 70 runs Scorecard

South Africa bounced back from Tuesday's defeat in style to secure a series draw against Ireland by winning the final one-day international by 70 runs at Malahide.

Openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock hit centuries in a partnership worth 225 as the visitors posted 346.

Simi Singh led Ireland's response with a stubborn unbeaten 100 but they were bowled out for 276.

Both teams have taken 15 World Cup Super League points from the series.

