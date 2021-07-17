Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Aneurin Donald scored 554 runs in the 2019 County Championship season

Hampshire batsman Aneurin Donald will miss the rest of the season after undergoing reconstructive knee surgery.

Donald, 24, has not played any competitive cricket since an operation in December 2019 following an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

He twisted the knee again in an intra-squad fixture in March and scans showed the ACL graft had failed, forcing further surgery.

"I'm devastated to be back on the sidelines," said Donald.

Donald will now undertake a new long-term rehabilitation plan which will rule him out for the rest of the 2021 campaign.

The former England Under-19 and Glamorgan player signed a two-year contract extension with Hampshire in February 2020