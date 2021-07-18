Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Brydon Carse left the field after bowling just three deliveries

England and Durham paceman Brydon Carse required seven stitches after getting hit by the ball in his side's T20 Blast defeat to Nottinghamshire.

He fell while bowling to Alex Hales whose powerful low shot struck his ear.

The 25-year-old was able to get up after the accident and was treated off the pitch as Durham lost by 78 runs.

"Thankfully, it's just a couple of stitches and he should be okay," Durham coach Alan Walker told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"It looked ugly at first, he was tripping up on his follow through and couldn't protect himself."