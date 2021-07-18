England v Pakistan: Adil Rashid & Matt Parkinson set up 45-run win in second T20

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

Second Vitality T20, Emerald Headingley
England 200 (19.5 overs): Buttler 59 (39); Hasnain 3-51
Pakistan 155-9 (20 overs): Mahmood 3-33, Rashid 2-30
England won by 45 runs
England's spinners squeezed Pakistan to claim an emphatic 45-run victory in the second Twenty20 and level the series at 1-1.

Although Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone - who twice hit sixes out of Headingley - all sparkled with the bat, England failed to post a total that would have put Pakistan out of the game.

From 137-3 in the 14th over and 164-5 in the 16th, England lost their last five wickets for 36 runs to be bowled out for 200.

However, England's trio of spinners, led by Adil Rashid, superbly exploited a pitch that rapidly deteriorated.

Rashid claimed 2-30, fellow leg-spinner Matt Parkinson 1-25 and off-spinner Moeen 2-32 as Pakistan lurched to 155-9.

The series decider is at Old Trafford on Tuesday at 18:30 BST.

Experimental England level series

After the thrilling entertainment of Pakistan's 31-run win in the series opener, this was another thoroughly enjoyable contest, played in front of a full house on a baking hot day.

England stuck with their plan of experimenting with October's World Cup in mind. Captain Eoin Morgan was rested, Jonny Bairstow shifted down the order to number six and Moeen's off-spin employed after he did not bowl on Friday.

With the World Cup set to be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, most encouraging will be the combined performance of leg-spinners Rashid and Parkinson, who lined up in the same England team for the first time.

The hosts' total looked no more than par, only for Rashid and Parkinson to stifle Pakistan on a pitch that became increasingly responsive to the slow bowlers.

Livingstone shines again

Fresh from his dazzling 42-ball century on Friday, Lancashire's Livingstone was again striking the ball with awesome power.

Buttler, captaining in his first match for a month because of a calf injury, added the early impetus with his 59 from 39 balls, putting on 67 with Moeen, who crashed 36 from 16.

But it was Livingstone, himself sharing 52 with Buttler, who provided the stand-out moments.

A first straight six out of the ground, off spinner Imad Wasim, was handsome, but a second, off the pace of Haris Rauf that went over the new stand and onto the rugby ground, was a massive hit.

Livingstone was run out for 38 from 23 balls when he failed to respond to Tom Curran's call, a signal for England to lose momentum against a Pakistan side that held their length with the ball and caught well in the field.

Still, England have not lost a T20 when they have posted 200 batting first, a record that never looked in danger.

England spinners stifle Pakistan

In hindsight, the way the pitch behaved suggested Pakistan made a mistake in fielding first after winning the toss, but that should take nothing away from the way England bowled.

Although captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan reprised their stellar opening partnership from Friday by adding 50 in the powerplay, after Saqib Mahmood had Babar miscue to extra cover the spinners took over.

Rashid bowls with a fizzing pace and possesses a dangerous googly. Parkinson is much slower, using his flight and guile. At one stage they bowled five overs in tandem that cost only 28 runs and brought two wickets - both to Rashid, one a superb caught and bowled to remove Rizwan. The life had been sucked from the chase.

Moeen followed up with two wickets in an over, while Parkinson finally got his reward from the last ball of his spell when Azam Khan was stumped.

In all, England sent down 11 overs of spin, the most they have bowled in a T20, before seamer Mahmood nipped in at the death for 3-33.

'A ruthless performance' - what they said

England captain Jos Buttler on BBC One: "I was a bit nervous coming into today but I enjoyed it. It was great to be back out there.

"We've got a lot of options and that's fantastic for us. It was nice to give Moeen that opportunity today. It was a great all-round performance from him and the leg-spinners bowled really well together."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "England were very, very impressive, particularly with the ball in hand. All the bowlers had a good afternoon out. And you expect that from England with the bat."

Former England batter Ebony Rainford-Brent: "It was a ruthless performance and England made it look easy in the end."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam: "We started well but they got 20 or 30 runs extra. After six overs of our chase we couldn't continue the partnerships."

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 18:09

    But but but, "what's the point of Moeen Ali?" 🤣

    MS Dhoni gives the lad opportunities in the IPL and he delivers. He can't score runs or take wickets if he isn't used as a bowler and bats at number 8.

  • Comment posted by Robot, today at 18:20

    Mr Roy. You are a super smasher of the ball. Any chance of just the teensiest bit of common sense from time to time??

    • Reply posted by Randall, today at 18:26

      Randall replied:
      The openers should never reign in their attacking instincts, there are there to get us to 60+ in the powerplay. If they get out cheap it's the job of the rest to rebuild.

  • Comment posted by Ainsleys spicy rub, today at 18:19

    That livingstone 6 just landed in my garden

    • Reply posted by BrutalLogiC, today at 18:32

      BrutalLogiC replied:
      it landed? I reckon it's in orbit

  • Comment posted by Binnycraig, today at 18:18

    Moeen: runs, wickets, MOM. Perhaps the pond-life on here will get off his case now?

    • Reply posted by Robot, today at 18:20

      Robot replied:
      Nope

  • Comment posted by burrito, today at 18:11

    Dare I say, with Livingstone in this form... Morgan may not be so assured of his place... his form has been shaky at best...

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:26

      Kate G F replied:
      It is a below average team. If a player is even semi decent quality, a place for that man is assured for the next 20 years. Stu Broad can speak up

  • Comment posted by jod, today at 18:26

    How many would we have scored without Curran's stupid run out of Livingstone ? You can't necessarily hear a call with a big, noisy crowd so you have to be looking at your partner. If he'd done that Curran would have seen Livingstone was looking at where the ball went. Instead he just ran and the first Livingstone knew of it was when he arrived at his end, really stupid running.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:31

      duncan brownley replied:
      Tom's call as behind Livingstone and he also he hesitated and maybe if not would have been in.

      Also Curran running to the danger end.

  • Comment posted by kidsdontlie, today at 18:22

    Please use some technology but someone figure out the distance of that livingstone six. It has to go in record books. What a monster hit staying at the crease. Take a bow!

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:52

      Kate G F replied:
      This is what we are celebrating now? Ugly heaves? Ouch.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 18:17

    Great win by Eng due to their spin bowlers. Gutsy to play 2 leg spinners. The last T20 match will be close & exciting. Stay tuned…

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:25

      Kate G F replied:
      Does this count as a first class game? Curious

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:07

    What a Lovely Sunday afternoon it was ...

    Super win for the Lads and great Team effort again.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:34

      Kate G F replied:
      Where I come from, super is not an adjective that comes to mind when a below average team beats another below average team.

  • Comment posted by BrutalLogiC, today at 18:28

    If England ever decides to play a first choice team, Morgan (sadly) and T.Curran should be sitting it out.

    • Reply posted by Randall, today at 18:30

      Randall replied:
      Curran is just keep the bench warm for Archer when fit.

  • Comment posted by Randall, today at 18:12

    Tom Curran's figures really flattered to deceive, he is hopeless against top order batsmen as seen in his first couple. Please stop picking him.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 19:12

      Kate G F replied:
      "really flattered to deceive, is hopeless against top order"

      To be fair, that applies to many current team members, don't you think? Why single out this poor man?!

  • Comment posted by Prestidigitation, today at 18:08

    Cracking victory. Brilliant from our spin trio. Great match.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 19:18

      Kate G F replied:
      There is no spin, definitely not a trio, and most definitely not brilliant. The last decent spinner from England was a bloke called Underwood. All the others that came after him twist and contort their bodies but the ball goes down a straight path harmlessly

  • Comment posted by hony, today at 18:26

    Two days ago everyone was criticising Moeen. Now what you will say about Moeen?

    • Reply posted by maineroad8, today at 18:34

      maineroad8 replied:
      The same as I always say. Never ever lacking in effort. Some days he's awesome, some days less so. And a decent bloke apparently. Bakes a nice scone. Loves his mum. Can nearly finish the Times crossword. Considerate driver, not so hot at reverse parking.
      Forgets birthdays, but makes up for it with a smile.
      That enough :)

  • Comment posted by Ollie, today at 18:44

    I know this is getting dull now but please can the BBC please stop the "batter" and "deep third" garbage - cricket has such great heritage and the virtue signalling is pathetic

    • Reply posted by The Masked Marvel, today at 18:54

      The Masked Marvel replied:
      Yes cricket does have a great heritage and batter is part of that heritage - it was in use in England prior to the 1930s.

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 18:29

    Complete performance.
    Surely on these ultra flat pitches it’s better to bat first to avoid scoreboard pressure?

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 18:36

      duncan brownley replied:
      Plenty of Tinkering went on with the Line up and least got to set a steady score.

      Roy not using his brain again in trying to blaze away to glory in Over 1.

      Good regroup by Buttler and Moeen to help steady the Run set albeit overs 5+6 in Power play helped take some pressure off.

  • Comment posted by AutonomousPlebian, today at 18:14

    Whilst I enjoy listening to TMS, I don't think BBC TV coverage is that great. They seem to treat the viewers like we know nothing about cricket. The commentary team mentioned at least TWICE during England's powerplay, that Batting Strike Rate is the number of runs scored per 100 balls.

    • Reply posted by LD Rob, today at 18:17

      LD Rob replied:
      They want a new, younger audience so these things are inevitable. Wait until you see the coverage of the Hundred!!!

  • Comment posted by LD Rob, today at 18:10

    I'm not sure it was a cricket spectacle but this game was a fantastic, colourful and entertaining spectacle.

    • Reply posted by Kate G F, today at 18:53

      Kate G F replied:
      Entertaining, if you are used to low quality fare, I guess

  • Comment posted by Hammy , today at 19:07

    Livingston has produced the goods facing high quality bowling in T20 competitions all over the world. Add on his ability to chip in with a few overs if the conditions are right and his top class fielding and there really can’t be any argument for not including him in the World T20 starting eleven.

  • Comment posted by Hilary, today at 18:52

    Buttler and Stokes have demonstrated that Morgan's position as Captain is not unassailable. He needs to deliver with the bat....and soon. Great entertainment, although I'm not a fan of the total gung ho approach taken by some batters (Roy, Malan & Bairstow). Nice to see Ali getting a bowl after a nice innings too.

  • Comment posted by Admiral, today at 18:46

    BBC commentary team drives you to watch Sky Sports. Continuous irrelevant clap chat

    • Reply posted by jmw, today at 18:51

      jmw replied:
      Casual viewers don’t watch Sky Sports. This was aimed at trying to attract new people into the sport and hopefully get them tuning into 100.

