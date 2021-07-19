Last updated on .From the section Cricket

David Harrison, 39, played for Glamorgan between 1999 and 2010 before his career was ended by injury

50 overs match: Glamorgan v Wales NC Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Tuesday, 20 July Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Commentary from BBC Sport Wales, and match report, on BBC Sport website.

Glamorgan's One-Day Cup coach David Harrison will miss the county's first three 50-overs games while isolating after contact with a Covid case.

Harrison is standing in for Matthew Maynard, who is working for the Welsh Fire Hundred franchise.

Second XI coaches Steve Watkin and Adrian Shaw will take charge at match venues.

Harrison's isolation affects games against Wales, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire.

He will remain in overall control of the squad, and his Covid contact does not involve anyone else at the club.

Shaw has previously been first-team coach at Glamorgan and former England bowler Watkin has been an assistant to the senior side.

Opening batsman Nick Selman is included in the squad to face Wales in an official preparation game after returning from contracting Covid, which forced him to miss six T20 Blast matches.

New Zealand opener Hamish Rutherford will make his debut in the match behind closed doors, but the other 12 members of the squad all have first-team experience.

Wales captain Sam Pearce and Glamorgan all-rounder Callum Taylor swap sides from their most recent matches, while Glamorgan's Lukas Carey also turns out for Wales.

Glamorgan (from): Rutherford, Selman, J Cooke, Carlson (c), Root, Taylor, Cullen (wk), Weighell, Salter, Smith, Walker, Hogan, McIlroy.

Wales (from): Bevan, Reingold, Brown, Kolk, Pearce (c), Holmes, Herring (wk), Gorvin, Phillips, Edwards, T Jones, Carey.