Alex Davies: Warwickshire sign Lancashire wicketkeeper on three-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Wicketkeeper Alex Davies is to join Warwickshire from next season after deciding to leave Lancashire.
The 26-year-old has spent his whole career with Lancashire and will join the Bears on a three-year contract.
He made his senior Red Rose debut aged 16 and in 2017, became the first Lancashire batsman to pass 1,000 first-class runs in a season.
"I've loved my time at Old Trafford and am now looking forward to an exciting next chapter," Davies said.
The right-hander, who will also be playing for Southern Brave in The Hundred, told the Lancashire website it had been "an honour" to play for the county but "the time is now right to look for a new challenge."