Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Alex Davies became Lancashire's youngest-ever one-day player when he made his debut in August 2011

Wicketkeeper Alex Davies is to join Warwickshire from next season after deciding to leave Lancashire.

The 26-year-old has spent his whole career with Lancashire and will join the Bears on a three-year contract.

He made his senior Red Rose debut aged 16 and in 2017, became the first Lancashire batsman to pass 1,000 first-class runs in a season.

"I've loved my time at Old Trafford and am now looking forward to an exciting next chapter," Davies said.