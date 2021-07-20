Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rikki Clarke will take up a role as head of cricket at King Edward's School in Witley

Surrey's former England all-rounder Rikki Clarke will retire at the end of the season after a 21-year career.

The 39-year-old played two Test matches for England against Bangladesh in 2003 and 20 one-day internationals.

He has played 668 matches in all formats, taking 795 wickets and scoring 17,750 runs and also played for Derbyshire and Warwickshire.

He won two County Championships with Surrey and one with the Bears as well as four limited-overs titles.

"When I started as a professional back in 2000 I could have only dreamt of the career that was to follow," Clarke said.

"Making my List A debut in 2001 and first-class debut in 2002 started my long journey in the professional game.

"A particular highlight of mine will always be my ODI and Test debuts in 2003. To represent my country 22 times can never be taken away and memories that I will look back on with immense pride. Of course I would have loved to have played more but it just wasn't meant to be."

Clarke turned professional with Surrey in 2000 before leaving for Derbyshire for a season in 2008, where he captained the side.

He then spent eight campaigns at Warwickshire before returning to Surrey.

"He should be very proud of his years of excellent service to the county game as well as the 22 international caps he earned," said Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart.

"There is no greater honour than representing your country and we were delighted at Surrey that we were able to help him realise those ambitions earlier in his career.

"When the opportunity arose to bring him back to The Kia Oval in 2017, I didn't hesitate.

"It proved to be an excellent move as both on and off the field he has been an integral part of the first team squad in the years since, including his outstanding performances throughout the 2018 Championship winning season."