Dan Douthwaite of Glamorgan hits a six against Sussex Sharks

Glamorgan all-rounder Dan Douthwaite has received a late call-up to join Manchester Originals for the Hundred franchise competition.

Douthwaite, 24, replaces the injured Jamie Overton.

He was Glamorgan's leading wicket-taker during the 2021 T20 Blast with 15 victims at an average of 19.6 and an economy rate of 8.48.

Douthwaite also averaged 20 with the bat at an impressive strike-rate of 153 runs per 100 balls.

He is the fifth Glamorgan player to be selected for the tournament, along with David Lloyd (Welsh Fire), Chris Cooke (Birmingham Phoenix), Colin Ingram (Oval Invincibles) and Timm van der Gugten (Trent Rockets).

Douthwaite was signed by Glamorgan after impressing for Cardiff MCCU early in 2019, following one appearance for Warwickshire.