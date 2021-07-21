Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Poysden's only appearance for Yorkshire this season came in the T20 Blast defeat by Nottinghamshire earlier this month

Yorkshire and former Warwickshire spinner Josh Poysden has retired with immediate effect at the age of 29.

Poysden initially joined on loan from the Bears in July 2018 but suffered a fractured skull after being hit by a ball in training in 2019.

He had featured in just one T20 Blast game for the first team this season.

"It wasn't an easy decision to retire, but something I'd been considering for a while and I feel now is the time to move on," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm excited to get stuck in to the next chapter, and to pursue something away from playing cricket.

"I want to express my huge gratitude to everyone at Yorkshire. The club is filled with great people throughout, and everyone has always been there for me through the ups and downs."