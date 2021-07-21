Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Cornwall captain Scott Harvey scored a county-best 93 not out to guide his side to victory in Taunton

Cornwall captain Scott Harvey says his side's win over Somerset is one of the best in its history.

The Duchy chased down a target 260 to beat their first-class neighbours by five wickets at Taunton on Tuesday.

A weakened Somerset side were taking part in a series of matches between first-class and National Counties.

"In 2015, we won the National One-Day Trophy, that was a brilliant win, but this win is right up there as one of the best," Harvey told BBC Sport.

Rob Mutch took 4-30 while team-mate Craig Johnson took two wickets as Cornwall bowled out their hosts with eight balls to spare as George Thomas scored 68 and former Cornwall player Lewis Goldsworthy hit 59.

In reply, openers Charlie Kent (60) and Ollie Westbury (26) put on 77 for the first wicket before Harvey top-scored with a county best of 93 not out against a Somerset bowling attack that included England spinner Jack Leach.

"We felt if we could keep them under 300, we'd have done remarkably well," said Harvey.

"We bowled and fielded really well as a group, to bowl them out for 260 on a good wicket and a hot day we were very happy with.

"We were always there or thereabouts, but it wasn't until we needed about 50 that we thought we were getting close."

While Somerset were missing many of their top players such as Tom Banton, Craig Overton and Tom Abell as they prepare to play in The Hundred, the win was still a memorable one for Harvey and his team-mates.

"It was an amazing experience to face the quality bowlers that they had, we're not used to it," he said.

"I've been inundated with texts, calls and WhatsApp's and it's been brilliant.

"It means a lot for Cornish people, there was a good crowd at the County Ground yesterday, quite a few Cornish fans made the trip up and they were heard when we started edging closer to the Somerset total.

"We've never played there, so the whole experience was quite surreal."