Australia v West Indies: One-day international suspended after toss because of positive Covid case
The second one-day international between Australia and West Indies has been called off after the toss because of a positive Covid-19 case.
West Indies confirmed it was a "non-playing member" and that the result was only known after the formalities at Kensington Oval in Barbados.
Australia won the first game of the three-match series on Tuesday.
"All personnel inside the bubble will be placed into isolation," said the International Cricket Council.
West Indies said a decision on when the match will be replayed will be made "at a later date once all the test results are confirmed".
"The established Covid-19 protocols stipulate that all members of both teams and match officials will return immediately to the team hotel and will be re-tested later today," they said.
"They will remain in isolation in their hotel rooms until their PCR-Test results are returned."
