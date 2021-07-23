Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Harris joined Middlesex from Glamorgan at the end of the 2012 season

Experienced Welsh all-rounder James Harris is to rejoin Glamorgan from Middlesex for the 2022 season.

Harris, 31, played six seasons for Glamorgan after making his debut aged 16.

He left for Lord's with an eye on improving his international chances, appearing frequently for England Lions and making a senior T20 squad.

Harris had a brief spell back at Glamorgan in 2014 and also played two Championship games on loan in 2021.

He became the youngest player to take 10 or more wickets in a Championship match, claiming 12 for 118 against Gloucestershire at the age of 17.

The Swansea-born seamer has a career-best performance of nine for 34 for Middlesex against Durham in 2015 and a highest red-ball score of 80, though he has hit a limited-overs century.

Harris will join a Glamorgan seam attack including Australia's Michael Neser, who has re-signed for 2022 after a brief but productive first season with the county.