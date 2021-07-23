Last updated on .From the section Counties

Danny Lamb (right) hit four sixes and seven fours in his 69-ball innings of 86 not out

Royal London One-Day Cup, Sedbergh School, Sedbergh Sussex 270-9 (50 overs): Head 56, Carter 55; Hurt 3-55 Lancashire 274-8 (49 overs): Lamb 86*, Bailey 45; Lenham 4-59 Lancashire win by two wickets Scorecard

Danny Lamb's brilliant innings of 86 not out led Lancashire to a two-wicket win over a youthful Sussex side in their opening One-Day Cup match.

Chasing 271 to win, Lancashire looked in real trouble on 115-7 before Lamb and Tom Bailey (45) put on 112 for the eighth wicket at Sedbergh School.

Liam Hurt helped Lamb guide the hosts home with an over to spare.

Earlier, Australia batsman Travis Head (56) and Oli Carter both scored half-centuries as Sussex posted 270-9.

The visitors, who had seven teenagers in their side, slipped to 13-2 after winning the toss but had recovered to 193-5 when Carter went for 55.

A useful 46 from 16-year-old Dan Ibrahim and Will Beer's 40 made sure Sussex recorded a competitive total.

Joe Sarro (2-41) removed both Lancashire openers as the hosts fell to 19-3 and spinner Archie Lenham cut through the middle order on his 17th birthday to put the Sharks close to victory.

After Lamb and Bailey rebuilt, Lancashire still required more than 100 from the final 10 overs.

Debutant Lenham (4-59) picked up the wicket of Bailey to leave the hosts 227-8 and still needing 44 off 27 deliveries.

A no-ball from Henry Crocombe at the end of the 48th over proved costly as Lamb sent the resulting free hit straight back down the ground for six.

That left Lancashire requiring 13 from the final two overs and, after another Lamb maximum, Hurt sealed victory with a boundary.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer missed out on a place in the Sussex squad as he continues a managed return from an elbow injury which required surgery.

Both sides are back in action on Sunday, when Sussex host Durham and Lancashire travel to Gloucestershire.