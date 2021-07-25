Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The Hundred is a new format of cricket which started in England this summer

Organisers of The Hundred say they do not "accept racism or other forms of abuse" following "recent comments directed towards players and fans".

A statement from organisers on the social media abuse in recent days said: "Sadly, we have witnessed these unacceptable behaviours online.

"We stand together with the rest of cricket against all forms of discrimination."

