Roman Walker has played in nine T20 Blast games and two One-Day Cup matches for Glamorgan

Glamorgan seam bowler Roman Walker is to join Leicestershire after three seasons in the Welsh county's first-team squad.

Walker topped the Glamorgan bowling averages in the 2021 T20 Blast, taking eight wickets at an average of 16 with an economy rate of just 7.1.

The 20-year-old made his first XI debut in 2019 but has not played four-day cricket.

Wrexham-born Walker made one appearance for England at under-19 level.

He will move to the Foxes immediately on loan, with a permanent transfer at the end of the 2021 season.

"I have really loved my time at Glamorgan," Walker told the club's website.

"My decision to leave to join Leicestershire is for a better opportunity to play across all three formats."

The move will come as a major disappointment to Glamorgan's supporters, with Walker seen as a potential major home-grown talent.

He came to the attention of a TV audience when he hit a six to clinch a One-Day Cup run chase against Sussex at Hove on debut.

Walker also started the 2021 50-overs competition in the Glamorgan side, as part of a crucial ninth-wicket partnership which took them to victory over Warwickshire, but was omitted for the second game.

"It's always disappointing when you lose a player that you have invested a lot in developing from a young age.. we wish him the best of luck for the future," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.