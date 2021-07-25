Sunday's Hundred reports

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sixteen-year-old Alice Capsey set up a comfortable victory for the Oval Invincibles against local rivals London Spirit to seal a second success in The Hundred.

Displaying remarkable calmness, the teenager combined power hitting and deft touches to score 59 off just 41 balls in Invincibles' 132-7.

Invincibles' hero from their first game, captain Dane van Niekerk, played second fiddle to the youngster as she absorbed all the pressure from her side being pegged back to 29-3.

But van Niekerk made her impact with the ball in London Spirit's chase, taking three wickets as the home side fell 15 runs short of their target, despite Heather Knight's 29-ball 40.