Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Eimear Richardson has won 87 Ireland caps since making her debut in 2005

Ireland all-rounder Eimear Richardson is set to play her first international since 2019 in this week's Twenty20 series against the Netherlands.

The 35-year-old took 3-9 against Papua New Guinea in last Irish appearance and is back after working and playing domestic cricket in New Zealand.

"I'm just really looking forward to it - it's a hugely proud moment to pull on an Irish jersey," said Richardson.

"It's exciting, a time of nerves and pressure but also a time to enjoy."

Ireland start the four-match Malahide series on Monday with the final game at the Dublin venue four days later.

The series is preparation for next month's Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers in Spain with the Netherlands one of Ireland's five opponents.

"The series is an important opportunity - a key part of our preparations," added Richardson.

"The squad has undertaken a huge amount of work training and preparing. To get this series in will be hugely advantageous to our campaign as we look ahead to the next six months.

"We will face not only the T20 World Cup Qualifier, but also the 50-over World Cup Qualifier set to be played before Christmas."