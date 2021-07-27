Ireland's second T20 with the Netherlands abandoned due to rain

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The flooded Malahide pitch
Cricket Ireland tweeted a picture of the Malahide pitch before the inspection

Ireland's second Twenty20 international with the Netherlands has been abandoned following a failed pitch inspection.

Heavy rain in Dublin throughout Tuesday left the Malahide pitch flooded.

A first pitch inspection took place at 15:00 BST, a hour before the match was set to start. But the match was called off with more rain forecast.

Ireland won the opening T20 match by 28 runs on Monday, helped by captain Laura Delany's 61 and three wickets from bowler Lara Martiz.

The next match between the sides is scheduled for Thursday and the final T20 is set to take place the following day.

The four-match series is preparation for next month's Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers in Spain with the Netherlands one of Ireland's five opponents.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

  • Aidan Walsh and Ireland sevens

    Belfast welterweight Aidan Walsh is into the quarter-finals but a last-gasp try costs Ireland's rugby sevens team a last-eight place on day four of the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Lara Maritz

    Ireland all-rounder Eimear Richardson is set to play her first international since 2019 in this week's T20 series against the Netherlands at Malahide.

  • Katie Mullan and Ayeisha McFerran

    Ireland captain Katie Mullan praises Ayeisha McFerran as "the best goalkeeper in the world right now" after her side lose 4-0 to the Netherlands at the Tokyo Olympics.