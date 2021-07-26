Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred is up and running, but who have been the star performers?

Find out who the competition's most valuable player (MVP) is in both the men's and women's competition, plus see who is leading the race to score most wickets and top the wicket-taking charts.

Hundred MVP rankings

Trent Rockets are top of the men's table, and their tall fast bowler Marchant de Lange is leading the MVP rankings after taking eight wickets in his two matches so far...

Marchant de Lange, centre, leads the men's MVP rankings with a score of 32.5, ahead of Harry Brook (left, 28.5) and Moeen Ali (right, 25.8)

India's Jemimah Rodrigues is far and away the most valuable player in the women's Hundred so far, having scored back-to-back half-centuries for Northern Superchargers...

Jemimah Rodrigues, centre, is currently leading the women's Hundred MVP rankings with a score of 72.6 points, followed by Nat Sciver (left) in second with 47.0 and third-placed Harmanpreet Kaur (right, 42.7)

The CricViz Most Valuable Player model is a performance evaluation tool for limited-overs cricket and The Hundred. The model ranks player performance in batting, bowling and fielding on a single scale. The model takes consideration of the venue being played at and the match situation to more accurately reflect the effect of each player on the final score.

Most runs

Men's Hundred

Women's Hundred

Most wickets

Men's Hundred

Women's Hundred

Statistics correct as of 26 July, 2021