Men's Hundred: Sophia Gardens Welsh Fire 165-4 (100 balls): Bairstow 72 (39), Duckett 53 (34); Briggs 2-33 Southern Brave 147-7 (100 balls): Vince 40 (27); Neesham 3-5 Welsh Fire won by 19 runs Scorecard

Jonny Bairstow plundered a scintillating 72 from 39 balls to set up an entertaining victory for Welsh Fire over Southern Brave.

When Tom Banton hit the second ball of the game for six, there was already a sense that a high-scoring contest was about to unfold.

A partnership of 116 between Bairstow and Ben Duckett (53) set up a commanding total of 165-4 - meaning Welsh Fire have hit two of the highest scores batting first in the tournament so far.

Southern Brave fought back with late wickets and made a thrilling start to their run chase, racing to 41 from the first 15 balls, but Welsh Fire's bowlers held their nerve and took wickets at crucial times to swing the game back in their favour.

Jonny be good!

Jonny Bairstow was magnificent in Welsh Fire's first outing against the Superchargers and somehow took his batting to another level against the Brave.

In fact, Ben Duckett's remarkable 53 from 34 almost went unnoticed.

It was a masterclass in patience from Bairstow - something we're not used to seeing with his power hitting prowess against the white ball.

He wasn't under pressure, though - Tom Banton hit two sixes in the first three balls of the innings and even when he departed, Duckett started with equal intent and innovation.

Bairstow ticked along at a run a ball for the first part of his innings and looked as if he was struggling for timing, happy to let his partners take control.

What followed was as if someone had just flicked a switch as Bairstow delivered a brutal display of hitting that had the crowd erupting and Brave's bowlers despairing.

It also sent the Yorkshireman rocketing to the top of the tournament's Most Valuable Player rankings.

The fact Bairstow has been recalled to England's Test team will surprise some, but there is no doubt it will leave a huge void in Welsh Fire and The Hundred as a whole.

De Kock makes his grand entrance

Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton form an opening partnership that must keep bowlers up at night, but Brave's top two of Quinton de Kock and James Vince also proved why they are a force to be reckoned with.

Making his first appearance in The Hundred, South Africa's de Kock certainly didn't hang around in making his presence known.

He may have only made 21, but it came from just seven balls - yes, seven! - including hitting his first ball for six.

He gave Brave a remarkable start to their run chase, while Vince made 40 of his own to give their side a real chance of chasing down their imposing target.

Fire outsmart Brave's much-vaunted bowling attack

On paper, Southern Brave's bowling attack is formidable.

If they're not big, they're fast - or both in some cases - while spinner Danny Briggs is the all-time leading wicket taker in the T20 Blast.

Granted, there's been no Jofra Archer so far in this competition, but Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Colin de Grandhomme, Craig Overton and Briggs represent a dynamic battery of bowlers.

Welsh Fire do not have such star quality on paper, but they more than make up for it in canniness and smarts.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad was the star in their first win, but he struggled at Sophia Gardens.

Instead it was Jimmy Neesham, Jake Ball and David Payne who did the damage here.

Neesham, who displayed his full array of skills and slower balls, conceded a quite remarkable five runs form his 15 deliveries and also removed three batters, including Brave's star man Vince.

Compared to their explosive batting, Fire's bowling attack may not have the big names or the fear factor of players like Bairstow, but they out-smarted Brave's big guns in this fixture, and they ensure their team sit joint-top of the early men's Hundred table.