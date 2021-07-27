The Hundred: Bairstow heroics power Welsh Fire to victory over Southern Brave

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport at Sophia Gardens

Men's Hundred: Sophia Gardens
Welsh Fire 165-4 (100 balls): Bairstow 72 (39), Duckett 53 (34); Briggs 2-33
Southern Brave 147-7 (100 balls): Vince 40 (27); Neesham 3-5
Welsh Fire won by 19 runs
Jonny Bairstow plundered a scintillating 72 from 39 balls to set up an entertaining victory for Welsh Fire over Southern Brave.

When Tom Banton hit the second ball of the game for six, there was already a sense that a high-scoring contest was about to unfold.

A partnership of 116 between Bairstow and Ben Duckett (53) set up a commanding total of 165-4 - meaning Welsh Fire have hit two of the highest scores batting first in the tournament so far.

Southern Brave fought back with late wickets and made a thrilling start to their run chase, racing to 41 from the first 15 balls, but Welsh Fire's bowlers held their nerve and took wickets at crucial times to swing the game back in their favour.

Jonny be good!

Jonny Bairstow was magnificent in Welsh Fire's first outing against the Superchargers and somehow took his batting to another level against the Brave.

In fact, Ben Duckett's remarkable 53 from 34 almost went unnoticed.

It was a masterclass in patience from Bairstow - something we're not used to seeing with his power hitting prowess against the white ball.

He wasn't under pressure, though - Tom Banton hit two sixes in the first three balls of the innings and even when he departed, Duckett started with equal intent and innovation.

Bairstow ticked along at a run a ball for the first part of his innings and looked as if he was struggling for timing, happy to let his partners take control.

What followed was as if someone had just flicked a switch as Bairstow delivered a brutal display of hitting that had the crowd erupting and Brave's bowlers despairing.

It also sent the Yorkshireman rocketing to the top of the tournament's Most Valuable Player rankings.

The fact Bairstow has been recalled to England's Test team will surprise some, but there is no doubt it will leave a huge void in Welsh Fire and The Hundred as a whole.

De Kock makes his grand entrance

Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton form an opening partnership that must keep bowlers up at night, but Brave's top two of Quinton de Kock and James Vince also proved why they are a force to be reckoned with.

Making his first appearance in The Hundred, South Africa's de Kock certainly didn't hang around in making his presence known.

He may have only made 21, but it came from just seven balls - yes, seven! - including hitting his first ball for six.

He gave Brave a remarkable start to their run chase, while Vince made 40 of his own to give their side a real chance of chasing down their imposing target.

Fire outsmart Brave's much-vaunted bowling attack

On paper, Southern Brave's bowling attack is formidable.

If they're not big, they're fast - or both in some cases - while spinner Danny Briggs is the all-time leading wicket taker in the T20 Blast.

Granted, there's been no Jofra Archer so far in this competition, but Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Colin de Grandhomme, Craig Overton and Briggs represent a dynamic battery of bowlers.

Welsh Fire do not have such star quality on paper, but they more than make up for it in canniness and smarts.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad was the star in their first win, but he struggled at Sophia Gardens.

Instead it was Jimmy Neesham, Jake Ball and David Payne who did the damage here.

Neesham, who displayed his full array of skills and slower balls, conceded a quite remarkable five runs form his 15 deliveries and also removed three batters, including Brave's star man Vince.

Compared to their explosive batting, Fire's bowling attack may not have the big names or the fear factor of players like Bairstow, but they out-smarted Brave's big guns in this fixture, and they ensure their team sit joint-top of the early men's Hundred table.

  • Comment posted by pontyboy, today at 22:44

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 22:41

    Looks like a neutral bet on the coming World Cup will be on New Zealand Neesham Phillips and co seem to play in any conditions.

  • Comment posted by Keeping My Head Up, today at 22:39

    No way 3,000 were there. Ground has just over 15,000 capacity which would mean 1 person per 5 seats. Pull the other one...

    By the way over 3,000 at Taunton for RLODC Somerset v Derbyshire on Sunday. It was rocking, I was there. So why isn't that cup getting the big coverage?

  • Comment posted by MrLeech, today at 22:30

    The hundred should be boycottted. Simple really. ECB trying to fill the coffers at you're expense to pay off the England players not playing in the Ashes is just ridiculous. Don't go to it or watch it. Let the viewing figures / attendance speak volumes.

    • Reply posted by maineroad8, today at 22:42

      maineroad8 replied:
      I don't have a sports TV subscription so this is pretty much the only cricket I can watch live. This is the consequence of three decades of tectonic shift, it's not the cause.

  • Comment posted by Shaun, today at 22:29

    Surely the problem is that not enough people are bothered about watching regional teams play live cricket.

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 22:27

    All the pundits and commentators are never going to knock this Hundred, paid for watching cricket, best hotels, just a gravy train.

  • Comment posted by GGS, today at 22:21

    Only way to preserve the game is to increase attendance at county games. Save your money and vote with your feet at 4 day games. It's urgent for their future.

    • Reply posted by lewismac, today at 22:27

      lewismac replied:
      Good in theory but how many people have time to go to day matches during the week ?

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 22:21

    It may help if spectators felt some kind of affiliation to their local team and players. Sadly this fact seems to have been completely overlooked by the organisers in pursuit of maximising revenues through broadcast rights.

    I really do not think the Manchester Originals will ever mean anything to me whereas Lancashire CCC will always have a special place in my heart.

    The Hundred is simply pants

  • Comment posted by Brain, today at 22:20

    Can anyone explain why Bairstow is playing for Cardiff and not Leeds? I assume it was a playground pick and someone (WHO?) chose to select Stokes ahead of Bairstow?

    • Reply posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 22:25

      Dr Foxtrot replied:
      That's because it's nothing to do with proper cricket, I'm expecting Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny to be picked next time round, if thee is one.

  • Comment posted by boating-voter, today at 22:17

    I'm a bit concerned at the marketability of the team names... After all, who wants to suport:

    Welsh Dire
    Southern Bilge
    London Spurt
    Northern Discharges
    Manchester Ordinaries
    Trent Rockapes
    Birmingham Phlebitis
    Oval Implausibles

    ??

    • Reply posted by MrLeech, today at 22:24

      MrLeech replied:
      The hundred is just a gimmick anyway, with the sponsors they have it just encourages kids to get even more obese!! Disgraceful marketing. The only proper form of cricket is test. It's the true version. T20, 1 days, this farce "cricket" designed for quick money, backsides on seats & attention. I've not watched 1 ball of it & don't intend to & there's a LOT thinking the same.

  • Comment posted by TODS, today at 22:15

    79 slogged from 39 balls.

    Just what’s needed to best India in tests....... not.

    • Reply posted by Tiger Pataudi, today at 22:42

      Tiger Pataudi replied:
      Maybe a bit better preparation than Joe Root who did not bat in his first Hundred match and got a first baller in his second.

  • Comment posted by crro5bo2, today at 22:14

    Shame about the crowd as many had there tickets cancelled at short notice due to Covid, but looking at the crowd spaces that reason seems a joke!

    • Reply posted by klaatu, today at 22:36

      klaatu replied:
      their tickets comrade

  • Comment posted by Allan, today at 22:08

    He'll get a decent straight one that moves a bit off the surface and nick off in the red ball game.

    This sort of entertainment is ruining the ability for players to play proper innings.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 22:03

    Kevin Pietersen should develop his own alarm clock. I have to keep turning the volume down when he starts screaming unnecessarily

  • Comment posted by Googly, today at 22:02

    I know there are vested interests in this tournament, but the hyperbole and blind enthusiasm for every match is absurd.

    The most notable aspects of that match were poor bowling and laughable fielding. Yes, the likely outcome swang from side to side, but if you had something riding on a coin toss I suppose the tension of even that would rise if the tosser kept fumbling the coin.

    • Reply posted by maineroad8, today at 22:31

      maineroad8 replied:
      "Swang"
      Kudos.

  • Comment posted by wacko, today at 22:02

    Good game but I'm puzzled by the poor attendance, can't help but feel that basing a western team in Cardiff & not Bristol was a big mistake.

    • Reply posted by Bakie, today at 22:11

      Bakie replied:
      Different maximum attendance numbers allowed in Wales to see live sports events compared to England.

      Wales recent international rugby matches against Argentina had a capacity of around 7500.

  • Comment posted by west country fella, today at 22:00

    Sofia gardens looks less than half full

    • Reply posted by wacko, today at 22:11

      wacko replied:
      Not even 1/10 full, some stands empty, I have sympathy with Somerset & Gloucestershire supporters who have been hung out to dry by both the location & franchise name.

  • Comment posted by weallstandandfalltogether, today at 21:57

    And that is the end of the England test team, plus other ECB central contracted stars in this competition.
    Interestingly not worth a mention in the article.

    • Reply posted by Speeding Toffee, today at 22:02

      Speeding Toffee replied:
      It is mentioned.

  • Comment posted by Botman, today at 21:55

    As with last night, what’s with the ( major fail ) “Superman” catches on the boundaries ? Ball 41 is a simple catch for Whitely and he turns it on for the camera ? Idiocy like this rightly cost the Brave the match. Funnier still was the two eejits in the DJ box being reprimanded by the umpire. Another great match though.

  • Comment posted by Steve28, today at 21:55

    So T20 is now the "long form" of the game. Ha ha. Has no-one got any attention span these days. (See also Rugby Sevens, Basketball 3v3 etc etc). Football will soon just go straight to penalty shoot outs. Maybe not all bad then.....

    • Reply posted by SableKeech, today at 22:38

      SableKeech replied:
      I think Rugby 7s has been around for quite a while - I used to play it 30 odd years ago, so don't think it is a recent phenomenon...

