St Helen's has a long tradition of hosting Glamorgan cricket matches as well as Swansea RFC rugby fixtures

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris has warned county members that standards at the St Helen's ground are below new requirements for 2023.

The Swansea venue has witnessed some of the key moments in Glamorgan's history.

"St Helen's has been an iconic venue for many years but there hasn't been a lot of investment by the local authority there for a very long period," said Morris.

He says Glamorgan are exploring plans for west Wales.

St Helen's was famous for two Glamorgan wins over Australia in the 1960s, as well as West Indies star Gary Sobers' feat of striking six sixes in an over.

Swansea used to share the hosting of matches fairly equally with Cardiff, but the number of games has decreased sharply despite fundraising efforts from the Balconiers supporters' group.

Glamorgan most recently played at St Helen's in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic, with the ground hosting Ospreys rugby training facilities during that time.

"Cricket in west Wales in many respects has been the heartbeat of Glamorgan for many years. It's really important we ensure that cricket is as strong as possible in west Wales and that we identify and develop the talent," Morris told a county forum.

He explained that new standards across a range of criteria will be introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board for the start of the 2023 season.

"It's fair to say there's a fair gap between standards that are coming in in April 2023 and some of the grounds in Wales including St Helen's. There's an amount of investment required, and the local authority at the moment have said that investment would not be available as it stands," warned Morris.

"We are actively exploring plans for a centre of excellence in west Wales and it's really important we have a facility, indoor and outdoor, where we can develop talent and host matches up to first-class level. It's a high priority for the board but we're a long way from it at the moment."

Asked for comment on any investment plans at St Helen's, a Swansea Council spokesperson said: "We continue to have a strong partnership with Glamorgan CCC and supporters organisation the St Helen's Balconiers. We look forward to this continuing in the future."

The county has talks planned with Colwyn Bay Cricket Club and Conwy Borough Council over a return to the Rhos-on-Sea ground in 2022, after a similar virus-induced absence.

All Glamorgan first-team games are being staged at Sophia Gardens in 2021 because of Covid-related restrictions, with the second eleven based in Newport.