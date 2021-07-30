Jamie Porter left the field with the Essex physio during their game with Middlesex

Essex pace bowler Jamie Porter will not play again in the group stage of the One-Day Cup because of a side strain.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury during last Sunday's nine-wicket victory over Middlesex at Chelmsford.

He was only able to bowl two balls in his 10th and final over, which had to be completed by Paul Walter.

"I'm disappointed to be out injured as I felt I had begun the Royal London Cup well, but I guess that's part of being a sportsman," he said.

"The lads have made a good start in the 50-over competition and I'll now be cheering them on from the sides, doing everything I can to get fit and get back out on the field as soon as possible."

Essex have won two and lost one of their three group games so far, with five more to play.

They then resume County Championship action against Glamorgan on 30 August, having already lost the title they won in 2019 by failing to qualify for the Division One phase of the competition.