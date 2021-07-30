Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred, Ageas Bowl Birmingham Phoenix 140-4 (100 balls): A Jones 42 (26), E Jones 33 (29); Wellington 2-16 Southern Brave 141-2 (82 balls): Wyatt 69* (40) Brave win by eight wickets Scorecard . Table .

Danni Wyatt hit an imperious 69 not out as Southern Brave impressively chased 141 to beat Birmingham Phoenix at the Ageas Bowl - maintaining their 100% record in the women's Hundred.

Tasked with the highest chase of the women's tournament so far, Wyatt batted throughout in a classy 40-ball knock as Brave won by eight wickets with 18 balls to spare.

She put on 60 with Sophia Dunkley, who made 41 from 23 balls, and then 74 unbeaten with Stafanie Taylor.

But the England international should have been dismissed on 20 when an lbw shout was turned down. Had Birmingham reviewed then the decision would have been overturned.

Wyatt was also dropped on 18 in a freak incident which saw Dunkley run out, the ball bursting through bowler Abtaha Maqsood's hands but deflecting onto the stumps at the non-striker's end with Dunkley out of her ground.

After those chances, however, Wyatt dominated the bowling and won the match with her fourth six.

Captain Amy Jones top-scored with 42 in Birmingham's 140-4, which had looked a good score.

Bad news for the rest as Brave impress

The women's Hundred take note. Southern Brave are a team that means business.

They won their first two matches with the ball, restricting both Trent Rockets and Welsh Fire to 110-7.

Now they have pulled off what looked a tricky chase and, to make matters worse for the rest, their eye-catching batting line-up has found form.

In Brave's opening two games Dunkley made six and 16 - Wyatt seven and 12. Against Phoenix they hit 16 boundaries combined and looked back at the top of their games.

Wyatt took a back seat in her partnership with Dunkley - scoring just 16 in their stand of 60. Afterwards she took on the attack and hit the shot of the day, an exquisite 76m six over extra cover off Issy Wong.

"She is just being really calm," England legend and Brave coach Charlotte Edwards said. "In the first game she felt rushed. Today was a great example that you have lots of time and will catch up."

Wyatt's most profitable scoring area was through extra cover

Phoenix rue missed opportunity

Would things have been different had Birmingham used their review? Possibly.

The crucial moment came just two balls after Dunkley had been dismissed, with leg-spinner Maqsood bowling to Wyatt and 72 runs were still needed from 56 balls.

Wyatt played a reverse sweep to a ball that pitched on the stumps but missed - the ball going on to hit her front pad.

There was an unconvincing appeal from bowler and wicketkeeper Jones and there did not appear to be any serious discussion about a review.

Birmingham had got to their total thanks to a solid top-order showing with Jones hitting 42, Eve Jones 33, Katie Mack 31 and Shafali Verma 22.