The One-day Cup match between Derbyshire and Glamorgan was abandoned without a ball being bowled, because of persistent rain.

Umpires Graham Lloyd and Neil Pratt decided at 14:30 BST that there was no prospect of play at Derby.

Derbyshire take their first point of the campaign after three losses, while Glamorgan have five points from four matches.

The home side had won the toss and chosen to bowl first.

But the rain arrived just before the scheduled start time to prevent the teams taking the field, with particular frustration for 17 year old Derbyshire academy batsman Mitch Wagstaff, who was due for a debut replacing the injured Billy Godleman.

Glamorgan named all-rounder Andrew Salter in their eleven instead of Callum Taylor (ankle injury).

Derbyshire travel to Northampton on Sunday 1 August while Glamorgan host Surrey two days later.