Sri Lanka trio handed one-year bans over Covid breach

Gunathilaka, Dickwella and Mendis have been banned from international cricket for 12 months

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has handed one-year international bans to three players after they breached bio-secure protocols during the tour of England in June.

Vice-captain Kusal Mendis, opener Danushka Gunathilaka and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella have also been banned from playing domestic cricket for six months and fined 10 million Sri Lanka Rupees.

The trio were sent home after images, shared on social media, appeared to show them in Durham city centre.

Protocols were in place for the limited-overs matches to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Mendis, Gunathilaka and Dickwella will miss the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the UAE and Oman from October.

Following an inquiry, led by an independent panel, the trio were found to have breached Covid-19 safety guidelines instructed by team management and failed to return to the team hotel before a curfew of 10:30pm.

"By such actions, bringing disrepute to Sri Lanka Cricket and the country," the governing body added in a statement.

"Upon completion of the said one-year ban, each player will be subjected to a further ban of one year from playing international cricket which will be suspended for a period of two years."

They will also be required to undertake "mandatory counselling" from a doctor recommended by SLC.