Ireland had already clinched the series thanks to Thursday's six-wicket win at Malahide

Fourth Twenty20 international, Malahide: Ireland 101-2 (15 overs): Stockell 48, Delany 39*; Lynch 1-21, Landheer 1-21 Netherlands 119-2 DLS-adjusted (15 overs): De Leede 62*, Veringmeijer 29 Netherlands won by seven wickets Scorecard (external site) external-link

The Netherlands women clinched their first ever victory over Ireland as they earned a seven-wicket win in a rain-affected T20 game at Malahide.

Babette de Leede's unbeaten 62 helped the Dutch achieve the DLS-adjusted target of 118 in their 15 overs.

Rebecca Stokell's highest Ireland score of 48 from 43 balls helped them reach 101-2 from their 15 overs.

Rain showers mean the contest was reduced to 15 overs as Irish skipper Laura Delany hit 39 as she put on 85 runs for the second wicket with Stokell.

However, the Ireland tally didn't prove sufficient with player of the match De Leede producing a match-winning 85-run partnership with player of the series Miranda Veringmeier.

The series acted as preparation for both sides' challenges at next month's ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier.