Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bailey joined the Australian selection panel in February 2020

Former Australia limited-overs captain George Bailey has taken over as his country's chief cricket selector.

The 38-year-old, who played 90 one-day internationals and five Tests for Australia, will take over from retiring 67-year-old Trevor Hohns.

The appointment comes prior to the Australia men's team playing in the Twenty20 World Cup and a home Ashes series against England.

Bailey said he would "very much look forward to the journey ahead".

Cricket Australia is now looking to bring in a third panel member to join Bailey and Australia men's head coach Justin Langer.

"The third panel member will add to their combined experience as we look for someone who will bring complementary skills along with their own perspective and diversity of thinking," said Ben Oliver, who is Cricket Australia's executive general manager, high performance and national teams.