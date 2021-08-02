The Hundred: Bowlers lead Welsh Fire to win over Oval Invincibles

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section The Hundredcomments36

Women's Hundred, Kia Oval
Welsh Fire 112-6 (100 balls): Redmayne 30 (29), Taylor 29 (24)
Oval Invincibles 100-9 (100 balls): Gibbs 21 (22), Matthews 3-23
Welsh Fire won by 12 runs
Scorecard; Table

Welsh Fire strangled Oval Invincibles with a brilliant bowling performance at The Oval, to earn back-to-back victories in the women's Hundred.

Fire struggled for fluency during their innings, hitting only eight boundaries, as they stuttered to 112-6 with Georgia Redmayne making 30 and Sarah Taylor 29.

In reply Invincibles were never able to get going thanks to disciplined bowling and some excellent catching and finished 100-9, 12 runs adrift.

Fire, who started their competition with back-to-back defeats, are fourth in the eight-team table, while Invincibles sit third.

The same two teams meet in the men's competition at 18:30 BST, with both looking to recover from defeats on Saturday.

'You'll be seeing that on social media in a bit'

At the interval most people would have thought 112 wouldn't be enough for the Fire, but it was.

Why? A brilliant, disciplined bowling and fielding performance.

Four of their bowlers - Piepa Cleary, Georgia Hennessy, Nicole Harvey and Hannah Baker - all went at less than a run a ball, and Bryony Smith and Hayley Matthews, who conceded 24 and 23 from their 20 balls respectively, chipped in with four wickets.

They were ably supported in the field, with Taylor sweeping the ball behind her back to complete a run out of Georgia Adams after just three balls, while Katie George took three catches.

One of them was superb. The dangerous Dane van Niekerk - who had already guided Invincibles over the line in their first game against Manchester Originals - looked to slog sweep, and George hurtled in from the mid-wicket boundary, dived forward at full stretch, and took a sensational catch, low to the ground.

Southern Brave bowler Tymal Mills, who was part of the BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra team, said: "You'll be seeing that on social media in a bit, that's for sure."

Keep an eye out!

The win leaves the women's table concertinaed towards the top with the unbeaten Southern Brave leading on eight points, before Northern Superchargers on seven, and then three teams on four points.

Taylor finds rhythm with bat

The return of Taylor for this tournament excited many.

She is a modern-day great, particularly with the gloves, and her retirement in September 2019 due to an ongoing battle with anxiety left many disappointed.

Her return for this tournament is significant, and showed the magnitude and draw of the competition to players.

In her previous two matches, she hadn't quite fired with the bat, scoring 19 runs in two innings, but we had seen some trademark nifty glovework to dismiss Danni Wyatt and run out Lizelle Lee.

In this game, the 30-year-old was given a life on 12, when 16-year-old Alice Capsey dropped her at long-on, and she began to capitalise with a couple of reverse flicks through point, that were called "beautiful" and "unbelievable" by Alison Mitchell and Middlesex all-rounder Chris Green on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

She eventually holed out to deep mid-wicket for 29, but the glimpse of form will encourage Welsh Fire as they plot their path to the top three and a place in the knockout stages.

While it is great to see Taylor back and playing these shots, and taking these catches, there is one thing that is even better: the smile on her face while doing it.

Comments

Join the conversation

36 comments

  • Comment posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 18:33

    I see Kent have had to give up Matt Milnes now for the welsh team tonight. That leaves Kent a bowler down for Friday. Utter madness

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 18:31

    Not so invincible then

  • Comment posted by rtk2009, today at 18:26

    Problem with English setup is tradition of 18 counties vs franchise T20 cricket which works elsewhere. Counties and ECB could have had T20/hundred combined but they don't agree. Hence a new format and a 4th competition. Silly.

    • Reply posted by Oblomov, today at 18:39

      Oblomov replied:
      Problem with the English set-up is the public school Old Boys' network still running the game (and the country).

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 18:26

    Concertinaed... What a word that is!

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 18:24

    Did you see Villiers swear at Sarah Taylor when Taylor was caught? It was plain to see for all on TV. I know professional sport is a tough environment, but is this an example to set before the target youth audience?

  • Comment posted by Nigel, today at 18:19

    Once again the Hundred beats the weather and we got a full set.

    Quick summary of this match.
    As bad as the Welsh Fire are, and they were not good today, the Oval Invincible were diabolical. Neither of these teams have a hope of winning this.

    All in all that was a very low quality game of cricket, but later on we get to see Jason Roy, who should rectify the standard a bit.

    • Reply posted by Oblomov, today at 18:37

      Oblomov replied:
      What's this obsession you've got about The Hundred and the weather?

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 18:19

    The BBC quickly running out of superlatives.

    Maybe they could reduce games to 10 balls ?

    This way every game can be aggrandise as "exciting" or "thrilling" with a "close" finish.

    • Reply posted by Oblomov, today at 18:37

      Oblomov replied:
      And just have 4 players since most don't even take part much. All right for the likes of Buttler, Roy and Hales but how many other players feel they've actually played a game of cricket?

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 18:19

    For me, it's the 100 or 20/20. Can't have both.

    • Reply posted by matt1985, today at 18:23

      matt1985 replied:
      I suspect it won't be too long before the Blast is ended.

  • Comment posted by jdblues, today at 18:18

    Love it or loathe it, the Hundred has brought back Sarah Taylor who is worth the entrance fee alone. Sarah is possibly the best wicket-keeper, male or female, the game has ever seen. Great to see you back Sarah with your batting coming back to form, and long may you continue to enthral with your keeping .

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 18:24

      nozin around replied:
      Its easy to be a "great keeper" when you face 65 mph bowling.

      Insulting to the likes of Allan Knot, Dujon and Gilchrist.

  • Comment posted by Oblomov, today at 18:17

    When does this end?

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 18:19

      nozin around replied:
      Not soon enough.

  • Comment posted by glynn burgess, today at 18:15

    An actual opinion by someone NOT on the payroll of the Hundred. Gavaskar also recently did not sound too impressed with the concept.
    https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/ian-chappell-did-we-really-need-the-hundred-1271602

    • Reply posted by Oblomov, today at 18:30

      Oblomov replied:
      Some good points there, especially the one about palyers, especially youngsters, becoming disillusioned with the game if they don't get much of a bat or bowl.

  • Comment posted by 2112col, today at 18:13

    Getting interesting now teams who looked so good are starting to sway anyones for the taking now

  • Comment posted by Uncle, today at 18:12

    The single sporting HYS today...seriously?

    • Reply posted by matt1985, today at 18:22

      matt1985 replied:
      You know there is such a thing as Twitter, where you can comment on every post that the BBC Sport team tweets.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC