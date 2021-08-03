Glamorgan signed Hamish Rutherford as a replacement for Marnus Labuschagne in June

Royal London One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Surrey Surrey 132 (44.1 overs): Clarke 35; Salter 3-37 Glamorgan 133-5(26.5 overs) : Rutherford 58, Reingold 40; Moriarty 2-25 Glamorgan (2 pts) won by five wickets

Glamorgan eased to a five-wicket win over Surrey in the One-Day Cup to move ahead of them in the table.

Set a modest 133 to win, Glamorgan reached the target in the 27th over, with New Zealand's Hamish Rutherford hitting an elegant 58 off 52 balls.

Surrey struggled to 132 all out in the 45th over, with spinner Andrew Salter claiming three for 37.

Veteran Rikki Clarke top-scored with 35, but the visitors failed to make any headway on a slow Cardiff pitch.

Surrey fielded an experienced opening pair in Mark Stoneman and Hashim Amla, but Stoneman fell to the first ball from Michael Hogan and Amla (4) looked out of touch before edging Lukas Carey (2-28) to keeper Tom Cullen.

After a few early blows from Ryan Patel in his 22, it was left to Clarke to try to hold things together with an unfamiliar middle order as spinner Salter induced some ill-judged swipes to record career-best figures.

Conor McKerr made 20 as Surrey scrambled for respectability before he was last out, dismissed by seamer Joe Cooke (2-18) after newcomers Andy Gorvin and Steven Reingold claimed their first wickets for the county to celebrate earning short-term contracts.

Glamorgan were never in danger as Rutherford and Reingold (40) put together a second-wicket stand of 86 in just 14 overs, Rutherford in commanding form and reaching his half-century with three successive cut fours off Nick Kimber.

Left-arm spinner Dan Moriarty (2-25 in 9.5 overs) had Rutherford caught at cover and Reingold caught behind, but a flurry of wickets for Surrey came far too late to salvage anything from a lacklustre performance, as Glamorgan celebrated their third win from four completed matches.

Glamorgan travel to Leicester on Thursday, 5 August while Surrey host Somerset on the same day.

Glamorgan all-rounder Andrew Salter told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was one of those days where Hoges (Michael Hogan) and Lukas (Carey) set the tone, they bowled great up top and that set the foundation for me to come into the game.

"Credit to those guys and to Kiran Carlson for how he captained, he wanted to keep attacking and to force them to play a big shot. Today it came off and we were able to take wickets at crucial times.

"The pitch was a little bit slow but overall pretty good, as we showed in our innings.

"It's tough to miss out [in the first three matches] and watch from the sidelines, I was itching to get on and make a contribution so I was happy today. We're enjoying our cricket and hopefully we can keep the momentum going."

Surrey assistant coach Richard Johnson told BBC Radio London:

"We thought it was a good decision to bat but they bowled very well, squeezed us and put us under immense pressure.

"We didn't find a way to break the shackles and build a partnership, they kept picking up wickets and it was always going to be tough.

"We're not going to get too down about it, we've had two wins against good sides. This is a little blip and we'll come back fighting.

"The learning for us is how you play on this type of wicket, we've got to do better next time."