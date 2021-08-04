Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Wood's previous highest 50-over score for Derbyshire was 44

Derbyshire registered their first One-Day Cup victory as Tom Wood's dazzling 109 off 59 balls helped them beat neighbours Nottinghamshire by 41 runs.

Wood hit three sixes and 14 fours as the home side totalled 258-6 in a Group Two game reduced to 27 overs each.

Notts were always behind the rate and despite Brett Hutton's rapid 46, were finally bowled out for 217.

In Group One, Worcestershire remain third after they lost to Hampshire by six wickets at the Ageas Bowl.

Essex head the group by one point from Lancashire, who can go top if they beat Durham at Gosforth on Thursday.

Wood innings inspires Derbyshire

It's been a tough, injury-hit season for Derbyshire and they went into the game against Notts at the Incora County Ground with only four wins from their previous 27 fixtures in all competitions.

Wood and Harry Came added 79 in eight overs for the second wicket before the latter was lbw as he tried to sweep Liam Patterson-White (3-41).

Wood, though, surged to 50 from 34 balls and only needed another 19 to bring up his century by pulling a short delivery from Brett Hutton for six.

Hutton eventually took the catch at third man to bring Wood's innings to an end, but Notts began their reply needing to score at more than nine and a half runs per over.

Sol Budinger went early and they lost wickets steadily until Hutton injected some late momentum by hitting four successive boundaries off George Scrimshaw in the 22nd over.

It still left them requiring 83 off the final five and Hutton was caught at long-on off Fynn Hudson-Prentice (3-37) before Scrimshaw ended the game by knocking out Joey Evison's leg stump with the final ball of the game.

Abbott spell sees off Worcestershire

Kyle Abbott only took one wicket in Hampshire's three previous completed matches

Worcestershire could have gone level on points with Essex with victory over Hampshire, but instead suffered a second successive setback following Sunday's loss to Middlesex.

Opener Brett D'Oliveira continued his good form with 40 from 41 balls - and now has more than 250 runs in this season's competition - but was then bowled by a fine delivery from Ian Holland.

It was Kyle Abbott, though, who tore through the middle order taking 5-43 as Worcestershire slumped to 136-8 and they were all out for 176 in 39 overs, despite captain Joe Leach's unbeaten 34.

Tom Alsop set up the Hampshire run-chase with exactly 50 and Nick Gubbins followed his recent 131 not out against Sussex by making 59 from 69 balls.

Hampshire secured their second win by reaching 180-4 with a ball remaining in the 40th over.

