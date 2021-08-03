Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Vaughan and son Archie enjoyed a bat together at The Oval in 2018

The son of former England captain Michael Vaughan has signed for Somerset's academy squad.

Archie Vaughan, 15, who attends Millfield School in the county, has represented Somerset at under-15 and under-18 level.

Vaughan is one of England's most successful captains and is the joint holder of the most Test match victories as skipper, with 26.

Archie was born in 2005, the year Vaughan captained a famous Ashes win.

"My time here has been really good, and I've been enjoying my time with the under-15s. The goal is to turn professional and that's what I really want to achieve," Vaughan told the club's website.

"From an early age I just wanted to play cricket, follow my own path and see where that takes me."

Steve Snell, Somerset's head of talent pathway, said Vaughan has shown "significant promise with bat and ball".

"Archie has impressed all of the staff with his determination and attitude, and we are looking forward to working more with him in the future," he added.

"I'm sure he will make the most of this fantastic opportunity and I'm looking forward to working with him further and watching him develop."