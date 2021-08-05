Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Women's Hundred, Emirates Old Trafford Southern Brave 123-7 (100 balls): Dunkley 28 (25), Taylor 28 (27); Jones 3-17, Hartley 3-29 Manchester Originals 97-1 (70 balls): Lee 43* (32), Lamb 32 (23) Originals won by 17 runs on the DLS method Scorecard ; Table

The previously winless Manchester Originals produced the shock of the women's Hundred so far to beat the unbeaten Southern Brave in a rain-affected game at Emirates Old Trafford.

Brave made 123-7, with Sophia Dunkley and West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor both making 28, while Alex Hartley picked up her first wickets of the tournament in taking 3-29 and debutant Hannah Jones claimed 3-17.

The Originals have struggled without the bat throughout the tournament, but an opening stand of 52 between Emma Lamb, who made 32, and Lizelle Lee, who was unbeaten on 43 when rain started at 17:45 BST, gave them a platform.

Lee shared an unbroken 45 with her South Africa compatriot Mignon du Preez, who made 15 not out, as Originals were 17 runs ahead of the required Duckworth-Lewis-Stern target when heavy rain set in.

Brave remain top of the eight-team table, while Originals climb above Birmingham Phoenix into seventh.

The same two sides are due to meet in the men's Hundred from 19:00 BST, weather permitting.

Hartley arrives at The Hundred

Before the tournament, Hartley spoke about using this competition to work out whether she wanted to push and earn her England spot back, after losing her central contract in 2019, or whether she wanted to play regional domestic cricket alongside her media career.

Until today it hadn't gone her way. She hadn't taken a wicket, and had gone for 74 runs, in Originals' three completed games.

She got the key wicket of Dunkley here, caught sweeping at fine leg, and there was an immediate release of pressure, and perhaps relief from the left-arm spinner.

The 27-year-old stood still, rocked back, screamed, and brought out the double first pump. The passion and will to succeed is clearly still there.

She returned to have Maia Boucher caught at mid-off, by her BBC No Balls podcast co-host Kate Cross, and Amanda-Jade Wellington trapped in front.

Originals' attack was spin heavy, and Hartley was ably supported by Jones, who dismissed England and India openers Danni Wyatt and Smriti Mandhana before bowling Anya Shrubsole.

It is very much a case of spin to win for the Originals, and they are going to have to keep performing if their outside chance of reaching the knockout stages is going to be realised.

Lee powers Originals home

Lee is known as one of the most powerful and destructive batters in women's cricket.

The Hundred hasn't gone to plan for her yet - with two single-figures scores following a 42 on the opening night - and that is a key reason the Originals have found themselves languishing at the wrong end of the table.

She was controlled at the start of her innings, but then showed her ability to latch on any width and length with a crunching cut and sweep.

A stunning drive down the ground for six demonstrated her strength as the rain closed in, before a graceful cut through point allowed Originals to stay in complete control of the chase.

Charles Dagnall, who was commentating on the game for BBC Sport, called Lee's hand speed "incredible". He isn't wrong.