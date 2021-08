Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland and Zimbabwe will play games at Clontarf, Bready and Stormont

The eight-game series between Ireland and Zimbabwe has been rescheduled with dates and venues announced after being delayed because of Covid-19 quarantine requirements.

The main changes to the schedule, apart from the playing dates, see two of the T20 internationals being played at Clontarf.

The T20 international series will now be played prior to the World Cup Super League one-day internationals.

This flips the original schedule.

The series will now start with five T20 fixtures from 27 August to 4 September, followed by three ODIs at Stormont on 8, 10 and 13 September.

T20I series:

27 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe - 1st T20I (Clontarf, start 12:00 BST)

29 August: Ireland v Zimbabwe - 2nd T20I (Clontarf, 12:00 BST)

1 September: Ireland v Zimbabwe - 3rd T20I (Bready, 15:00 BST)

2 September: Ireland v Zimbabwe - 4th T20I (Bready, 15:00 BST)

4 September: Ireland v Zimbabwe - 5th T20I (Bready, 15:00 BST)

World Cup Super League series:

8 September: Ireland v Zimbabwe - 1st ODI (Stormont, start 10.30 BST)

10 September: Ireland v Zimbabwe - 2nd ODI (Stormont, 10.30 BST)

13 September: Ireland v Zimbabwe - 3rd ODI (Stormont, 10.30 BST)