The Hundred: BBC Two to show three more women's games
The BBC will broadcast three additional women's Hundred games live on BBC Two, in addition to plans for them to be shown on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Manchester Originals' game against London Spirit on 10 August, the London derby between Oval Invincibles and London Spirit on 14 August and Birmingham Phoenix's trip to Northern Superchargers on 17 August will be aired on BBC Two.
The women's eliminator and final on 20 and 21 August will also be on BBC Two.
Southern Brave's game against Welsh Fire on 11 August and the Originals' trip to Trent Rockets on 15 August will be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
The announcement comes after the opening game of the women's competition between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals saw a peak TV audience of 1.6 million on the BBC, a record TV audience for a women's cricket game in the UK.
The BBC Sport website and app has ball-by-ball radio commentary, text updates and in-play video clips from every game in the men's and women's Hundred.
What games are on TV?
|The Women's Hundred
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Channel
|10 August
|Manchester Originals v London Spirit
|15:00
|BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website
|11 August
|Southern Brave v Welsh Fire
|15:00
|BBC iPlayer and Sport website
|14 August
|Oval Invincbles v London Spirit
|15:30
|BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website
|15 August
|Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals
|15:30
|BBC iPlayer and Sport website
|17 August
|Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix
|15:00
|BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website
|20 August
|Women's eliminator
|15:00
|BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website
|21 August
|Women's final
|15:00
|BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website
|The Men's Hundred
|Date
|Teams
|Time
|Channel
|10 August
|Manchester Originals v London Spirit
|18:30
|BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website
|11 August
|Southern Brave v Welsh Fire
|18:30
|BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website
|14 August
|Oval Invincibles v London Spirit
|19:00
|BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website
|17 August
|Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix
|18:30
|BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website
|21 August
|Men's final
|18:30
|BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website