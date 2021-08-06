Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The BBC will broadcast three additional women's Hundred games live on BBC Two, in addition to plans for them to be shown on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Manchester Originals' game against London Spirit on 10 August, the London derby between Oval Invincibles and London Spirit on 14 August and Birmingham Phoenix's trip to Northern Superchargers on 17 August will be aired on BBC Two.

The women's eliminator and final on 20 and 21 August will also be on BBC Two.

Southern Brave's game against Welsh Fire on 11 August and the Originals' trip to Trent Rockets on 15 August will be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The announcement comes after the opening game of the women's competition between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals saw a peak TV audience of 1.6 million on the BBC, a record TV audience for a women's cricket game in the UK.

The BBC Sport website and app has ball-by-ball radio commentary, text updates and in-play video clips from every game in the men's and women's Hundred.

What games are on TV?

The Women's Hundred Date Fixture Time Channel 10 August Manchester Originals v London Spirit 15:00 BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website 11 August Southern Brave v Welsh Fire 15:00 BBC iPlayer and Sport website 14 August Oval Invincbles v London Spirit 15:30 BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website 15 August Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals 15:30 BBC iPlayer and Sport website 17 August Northern Superchargers v Birmingham Phoenix 15:00 BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website 20 August Women's eliminator 15:00 BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website 21 August Women's final 15:00 BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and Sport website