Last updated on .From the section Counties

Ali Or, who only made his Sussex debut on 3 June, now has a century to his name in both first-class and List A cricket

The One-Day Cup formbook came in for a bit of an upset as Sussex and Kent both won for the first time in Group A.

Although both sides have left it too late to make the knockout stages with two games left, Gloucestershire moved into contention by beating Hampshire.

Three points separate the top seven and it is equally as tight in Group B.

Warwickshire beat Northants, while Yorkshire and Notts were rained off to leave six teams separated by only two points.

With just two games left on for most sides, the race for the knockout stages is set to go to the wire, with all but three counties still in the race for a top-three finish.

Group A

Worcestershire old boy Travis Head hit the winning six for Sussex against his former county as the visitors triumphed by two wickets in a breathtaking finish at New Road.

But the Sussex star was 22-year-old Ali Orr, who followed up his maiden County Championship century against Kent last month by making 108 in only his third List A innings.

Earlier, 17-year-old spinners James Coles and Archie Lenham each took three wickets as Worcestershire were restricted to 233-9.

Sussex looked to be cruising at 160-1 until a clatter of five wickets for 37, but Australian international Head kept his head and, needing seven off the last over, smashed the Pears' own teenage spinner Josh Baker over long on to finish on 38 as Sussex reached 234-8.

"Ali Orr showed a lot of talent," said Head. "He has a great temperament, bats in the nets for ages and has got a great work ethic. A lot of great signs."

The Pears remain in contention, in fourth, a point behind third-placed Lancashire, who they meet on Sunday in Manchester.

Kent seamer Nathan Gilchrist took a List A best 5-45 to help see his side to a 21-run win in a rain-curtailed 35-over match against Middlesex at Radlett.

Half-centuries by Marcus O'Riordan (60), his first in List A cricket, and George Munsey (59) helped Kent reach 217-9.

Gloucestershire opener Ben Charlesworth's previous highest score in either Championship or List A cricket was 87

Gilchrist's opening burst then reduced Middlesex to 49-4 before a stand of 57 in 44 balls between Josh de Caires (43) and James Harris (34), but off-spinner Hamidullah Qadri finished with 3-47 as the hosts were bowled out for 196.

Ben Charlesworth kept up any hopes Gloucestershire might have of qualifying with his career-best 99 not out in the seven-wicket win over Hampshire in a rain-reduced 37-over game at Nevil Road, Bristol.

After winning the toss Hampshire made 204-8, Tom Alsop top-scoring with 57 in an opening stand of 90 with Tom Prest (41), while left-arm spinner Graeme van Buuren took 3-36.

But Charlesworth then shared an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 130 with Jack Taylor, who finished on 67, having been dropped twice.

The 20-year-old left-hander hit 13 fours as the hosts got home on 205-3 with nine balls to spare.

"I was looking to hit that last ball for six to reach my first century for Gloucestershire," said Charlesworth. "I was pretty tired by then and didn't quite get it out of the screws. But it meant everything to be there at the end and see the job through.

"We have to win two away games on the trot to qualify, but we have done that before in the competition this season, which gives us confidence."

Group B

Warwickshire climbed to third with a comfortable 134-run win over Northants at Edgbaston.

Michael Burgess (73), skipper Will Rhodes (65), Matt Lamb (65) and Dan Mousley (54) all hit half-centuries as the Bears made 278-6 in a game to 46 overs a side.

But the visitors were bowled out for 144 in the 37th over, only Tom Taylor putting up any lasting resistance as Ethan Brookes wrapped up victory with three wickets in 11 balls.

"It was lovely to see Ethan bounce back with three late wickets after the punishment he took in the last game at York (0-73 off seven overs)," Rhodes told BBC WM.

"We wanted to keep this season alive in this competition and I think we've done that. The last two matches against Surrey and Somerset become almost like cup games."

Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire had to settle for a point each from their abandoned 'no result' at Clifton Park, York.

Ben Slater (74) and Sol Budinger (71) shared a opening stand of 146 as Notts reached 185-5 from 33 overs. But no further play was possible after 14:30 BST, with play abandoned just after 17:00.

Notts are currently fourth, a place above the Tykes, on a better run rate. Both sides have six points from six games with two to play.

There is just one game on Saturday, at Leicester, where Group B bottom side Leicestershire host Surrey.