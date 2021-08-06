Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

The Hundred, Cardiff Welsh Fire 102 (100 balls): B Smith 27 (16), Matthews 28 (32); H Graham 3-14, Johnson 3-24 Trent Rockets 103-6 (92 balls): Sciver 54, Brunt 20 Trent Rockets win by four wickets Scorecard . Table .

Trent Rockets survived a late wobble to gain an important four-wicket win over Welsh Fire in the women's Hundred at Cardiff.

They were 82-2 chasing 103 but lost four quick wickets, including England's Nat Sciver for 54.

But, having come in with five needed from the last 10 balls, Abigail Freeborn hit her first ball for four to complete the win with eight balls to spare.

They were given breathing space in their chase by Sciver's classy knock and a polished performance in the field.

They bowled their opponents out for 102 - an innings that included three run-outs and three stumpings.

Heather Graham took 3-14 and Sammy Jo-Johnson 3-24 - Johnson reclaiming her spot as the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

The Rockets began the game fifth in the table but now replace the Fire in fourth, level on points with third-placed Oval Invincibles.

A game won in the field

Rockets' good fielding meant they were able to wobble with the bat and still win.

It began very early with a direct-hit run-out by Sarah Bryce, who picked up the ball, turned, threw at the stumps and hit direct from extra cover to dismiss Georgia Redmayne.

Two more run-outs followed in the final four balls and, although the batting and running was below par, the throwing was accurate and clinical.

There were good catches too. The best was an effort from Sciver diving forward at long-on to catch Fire captain Sophie Luff.

Nancy Harman also held on to a tricky catch at short third, running back with the ball dropping over her shoulder, to see off the dangerous Hayley Matthews.

Across the tournament the Rockets have held 75% of their chances, the fourth best percentage overall. This was a very good day.

Johnson the unexpected leader

This table shows the leading wicket-takers in the women's Hundred 2021

Hands up who had Sammy-Jo Johnson as the leading wicket-taker in the women's Hundred beyond halfway. Not many!

The 28-year-old has never played for Australia and isn't even the most high-profile bowler in her team with England's Katherine Brunt able to claim ownership of that title.

But Johnson is a canny, highly successful domestic seamer who has been part of the winning side in the last three editions of the Big Bash in Australia.

She idolised Brett Lee as a youngster - Johnson had posters of the Australia fast bowler on her wall - but here took her wickets with clever slower balls rather than Lee's famous express pace.

Johnson opens the batting too and although she was out for duck on this occasion she sits sixth in the tournament's Most Valuable Player ratings. Her team-mate Sciver is second.