The Australia side was captained by Matthew Wade - Ellis' Hurricanes team-mate

Bowler Nathan Ellis took a hat-trick on his Australia debut in the third Twenty20 against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Ellis, a death bowling specialist for the Hobart Hurricanes, was originally only in the squad as a reserve.

He was picked after an injury to Riley Meredith and dismissed Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman in Bangladesh's 127-9.

The 26-year-old is the first bowler to take a hat-trick on debut in a men's T20 international.

Ellis only made his Tasmania debut in 2019, after moving from New South Wales having struggled to break into the professional game.

He worked as a labourer in Hobart while playing club cricket before breaking into the Tasmania first-team in 50-over and first-class cricket, plus the Hurricanes Twenty20 side.

He took 20 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 22.30 in the 2020-21 Big Bash.

Australia trail 2-0 in the five-match series in Bangladesh.