New Zealand in Pakistan 2021

From the section Cricket

Pakistan's Shadab Khan and New Zealand's Tim Southee

September

17 1st ODI, Rawalpindi (d/n) (10:00 BST)

19 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi (d/n) (10:00 BST)

21 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi (d/n) (10:00 BST)

25 1st Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n) (14:00 BST)

26 2nd Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n) (14:00 BST)

29 3rd Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n) (14:00 BST)

October

1 4th Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n) (14:00 BST)

3 5th Twenty20 international, Lahore (d/n) (14:00 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Top Stories

Featured