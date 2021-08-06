New Zealand in Bangladesh 2021
(all matches played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur)
August
29 Warm-up game (venue/opponents TBC)
September
1 1st Twenty20 international (d/n) (13:00 BST)
3 2nd Twenty20 international (d/n) (13:00 BST)
5 3rd Twenty20 international (d/n) (13:00 BST)
8 4th Twenty20 international (d/n) (13:00 BST)
10 5th Twenty20 international (d/n) (13:00 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made