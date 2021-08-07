Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harry Swindells anchored the Leicestershire innings with a career-best List A knock

Leicestershire fought back to claim a thrilling one-run win at home after a spectacular late Surrey collapse.

Chasing a rain-revised target of 227, Surrey needed just three runs from five balls with three wickets in hand.

But Rikki Clarke (82) fell lbw to Ben Mike (3-34) who bowled Matt Dunn with the penultimate ball after Dan Moriarty was run out as Surrey fell just short.

Earlier Harry Swindells (75) and Arron Lilley (41) helped the Foxes post 253-9 from their 50 overs.

Leicestershire's second win of the campaign moved them off the bottom of Group One up to seventh, while Surrey stayed sixth.

Scorecard

Group standings

After Lilley plundered four boundaries and two sixes in an entertaining 28-ball innings, Cameron Steel (4-33) ripped through the Leicestershire top order.

He removed Lewis Hill, George Rhodes, Louis Kimber and then the key wicket of opener Swindells to reduce the hosts to 177-6.

Ed Barnes (33 not out) and last man Will Davis (15 not out) added useful runs to help the hosts to a defendable target.

Two rain delays early in the Surrey reply left them chasing 227 from 39 overs, and Ryan Patel's 33-ball 52, followed by an 84-run fourth-wicket stand from Clarke and skipper Jamie Smith (34), put them firmly in control at 173-3.

Leicestershire kept chipping away, with Barnes (2-34) and Rehan Ahmed (2-25) recording best List A figures, yet Clarke appeared to be anchoring the visitors to victory, moving them to 217-6 and needing 10 runs with nine balls in hand.

However, after surviving two run-out attempts from Gavin Griffiths in the penultimate over, Clarke - and Surrey's - luck ran out in dramatic fashion.