England v India: Joe Root makes superb century at Trent Bridge

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport at Trent Bridge

First LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day four of five)
England 183 (Root 64; Bumrah 4-46) & 303 (Root 109, Bumrah 5-64)
India 278 (Rahul 84, Robinson 5-85) & 52-1
India need a further 157 runs to win
Joe Root stroked a century of the highest class to give England hope of beating India in a see-saw first Test at Trent Bridge.

On a compelling, thrilling and competitive fourth day, captain Root was magnificent in making 109.

With Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence chipping in, England - who at one stage looked in danger of being beaten with a day to spare - reached 303 in their second innings, setting India 209 to win.

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah ran through the lower order with the second new ball to take 5-64 and finish with match figures of 9-110.

India were given an hour to bat and looked set to come through unscathed before Stuart Broad had KL Rahul caught behind for 26.

There was still time for Rohit Sharma to survive a tense England review as India closed on 52-1, needing another 157 for victory.

Super Saturday sets up Trent Bridge thriller

There have been times in this match when England looked floored - when they were bowled out for 183 in the first innings, when India reached 205-5 in response and when England found themselves 46-2 on the fourth morning.

However, thanks to the sheer brilliance of Root, they are still in the contest going into what could be a grandstand final day.

On top of Root's knock, a packed Trent Bridge was treated to the skill of Bumrah and the shots of Curran and Bairstow. Even Sibley's vigil was strangely satisfying.

There were moments of pure theatre. As India burned their final review in a desperate bid to remove Root, Virat Kohli was taunted by the home fans. Curran duelled with Mohammed Siraj, while Kohli went face-to-face with Ollie Robinson.

As India began their chase, the growing gloom added to the drama, play seemingly always on the verge of being suspended until the sun appeared for Broad to remove Rahul.

Rain is forecast for Sunday, but it was also due to spoil what turned out to be a memorable Saturday. The hope is that this absorbing contest can be played to a conclusion.

Remarkable Root does it again

For much of 2021, Root has almost single-handedly carried England's flimsy batting. This was more of the same, a captain's knock that altered their course from defeat to an outside chance of victory.

When Root arrived, England were still 49 behind, yet he instantly changed the tempo with flowing cover drives and urgent running.

He added 89 with Sibley, who twice could have been run out and overturned an lbw in his 28 from 133 balls. Bairstow, with 30, Lawrence's 25 and a punchy 32 from Curran provided further support.

When Root drove down the ground to reach his 21st Test century, it sparked prolonged and emotional celebrations, with the Yorkshireman signalling to wife Carrie and beating his chest in the direction of the vocal England fans.

Root fell in Bumrah's first over with the second new ball, sparking a final England slide of four wickets for 29 runs.

He left to a rapturous ovation, with everyone inside Trent Bridge knowing they had witnessed one of the great Test innings.

India stay on course

India have only once won the first Test in a series in England - in 1986 - and they remain favourites for a repeat despite Root.

They were helped by some loose shots. Sibley drove at a wide one to give an inside edge, Bairstow sloppily pulled straight to deep square leg and Jos Buttler was bowled offering no stroke.

And, just as Root and Curran were building momentum and India were feeling the heat from the crowd, Bumrah intervened.

Extra bounce induced an edge from Root, Curran shovelled to mid-on and Stuart Broad was bowled first ball off his pads by a searing inswinging yorker.

Robinson's slice to third man was the signal for the chase to begin, Rohit and Rahul facing a potentially perilous period against a revved-up England.

The openers managed to silence the crowd, only for Broad to change ends and remove Rahul, before Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara added some late runs on what remains a true pitch.

'One of the great innings of all time' - what they said

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on BBC Test Match Special: "We have witnessed one of the great innings of all time. We have seen Root play plenty of magnificent innings but that was just pure.

"He would never admit it but he does carry this batting line-up.

"It was a wonderful day of Test cricket. From where England were two days ago to where they are now, they have a glimmer of hope of winning because of their captain."

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta: "This has been a great advert for Test cricket. It has seemed like every over, maybe even every delivery, has been a key moment.

"Joe Root, what a masterclass. He showed how good he is and how far he is head and shoulders above the rest of England's batters."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "If you think of that target as an apple, India have taken a healthy bite out of it."

Comments

Join the conversation

126 comments

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 19:14

    A hundred times better than the hundred

    • Reply posted by dgj, today at 19:32

      dgj replied:
      The what? Oh, that overhyped imitation of cricket!

  • Comment posted by Meluhha, today at 19:22

    Not long ago, Root was criticized as useless. Suddenly after a hundred, he is touted as the greatest in the world.
    You can't make this up

    • Reply posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 19:23

      Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      Literally no one ever said that. You’re the one making things up

  • Comment posted by NeilP, today at 19:23

    I cannot recall for mnay years England having such a really poor top order. You cannot consistantly win Test matches without your top order batsmen contributing a lot of runs.

  • Comment posted by kev from wolves, today at 19:18

    Whatever the result of this Test the ECB should hang their heads in shame. The bungled, cack handed introduction of the Hundred has undermined Joe Root, his players and Test cricket. They make the FA appear competent and forward thinking.

    • Reply posted by Lord Celery, today at 19:20

      Lord Celery replied:
      Christ, give it a rest about the Hundred

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 19:35

    Sibley , Crawley, burns and Lawrence are just not good enough at a moment.
    Can't afford to play all 4 in the same side

    • Reply posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 19:37

      Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      Absolutely. Hameed, Pope and….

  • Comment posted by sd7272, today at 19:21

    Root is the only batsmen who would get into the Indian batting lineup.

    Not sure how this series can be won even on grassy pitches and these lively duke balls with these batsmen.

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 19:32

      Nick replied:
      The problem for England as we've seen in this Test is that if you prepare a helpful green wicket to suit their bowlers, the Indian side have a pace attack just as good as theirs that will prosper on such a wicket too!

  • Comment posted by say it as it is, today at 19:36

    A brilliant performance by Root, but 'one of the greatest innings of all time'? Can Vaughan teach me how to steal a living, being a commentator or pundit for the BBC seems to be easy money, money that unfortunately comes out of our pockets. In other news, what a performance so far by Bumrah, somehow he keeps going under the radar when it comes to plaudits he deserves.

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 19:20

    183 first up doesnt win many games. Put up a fight a least. 10% chance of winning this one.

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 19:32

    England's batting is a joke apart from Root. How can we have one player so much better than the rest?

  • Comment posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 19:34

    The bottom line is, this a cracking start to the series by two evenly matched teams (in England). Crowds are back, weather is variable. So what? The cricket is compelling.

    • Reply posted by PP007, today at 19:43

      PP007 replied:
      Haha, you are having a laugh even saying in brackets in England...... One player has stood out for England, take away his runs and what?????? Do the rest of this team play in other parts of the world or something.....

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 19:31

    The match is India's to lose but at least Eng showed some fight with the bat. Ind could collapse on the final day - stranger things have happened in Test cricket - but you have to say the odds are with them to win. Very happy it's gone to the final day. Test cricket is still the best.

    • Reply posted by Havoc, today at 19:40

      Havoc replied:
      We have relied on our bowling attack to dig us out of so many holes the batsmen have created. They have something different to fight for tomorrow, instead of bowling well to avoid defeat they can actually bowl well and win!!!!

  • Comment posted by James George, today at 19:21

    Well played Joe Root..

    Could the dismal first innings performance cost England here.

    • Reply posted by James George, today at 19:25

      James George replied:
      I mean 1st innings 'Team' batting performance.. We need early wickets tomorrow.....

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 19:39

    Buttler what was you doing .... Just back out after Tea too and as for Bairstow you know what they were doing.

    As for the Hush by the bowler that's crept into the game is a no no or is the game losing its Sportsmanship.

    Don't mind banter but this is just bad advert for Cricket and wait till it creeps into the game lower down the Pyramid.

    • Reply posted by Hawzeeboy, today at 19:45

      Hawzeeboy replied:
      Siraj simply showed what a complete idiot he is. Even Kohli had to tell him to shut it which says it all. As for England batting well - it was more of the brainless same with the exception of Root and a few extra runs. Sibley simply shocking and backed up by multiple brain farts. Ho hum.

  • Comment posted by Hawzeeboy, today at 19:36

    Looks like the rain will help a good bit tomorrow. If it does, how do we move forward? Can't see too many others kicking down the doors to get in. Then what do we do with the existing personnel? Bowling unit ok with big question over Broad but batting just doesn't look capable of batting as required. We are swimming against the tide with abject techniques especially from the openers.

  • Comment posted by PP007, today at 19:36

    Apart from Root the rest of the England side batsmen wise should be disgusted with their performance. Woefully inept, especially that they are playing in their own conditions.

  • Comment posted by wn87, today at 19:28

    That was a sublime innings from Joe Root. England's one and only test standard batsman.

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 19:35

      Nick replied:
      However good he was, even he had to ride his luck at certain times of the day on such a helpful seam-friendly wicket!

  • Comment posted by Costa Blanca Saint, today at 19:18

    BBC. Get your act together please. Icon for highlights is England and New Zealand. It disappeared yesterday after two days of incompetence. But back to nite. Is the weekenders as lazy as a teenager?

  • Comment posted by Whites, today at 19:32

    Joe Root scored more Than a third of England's runs.

    I can see David Warner's triumphant grin already.

    Where are you, rest of England's batsmen?

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 19:26

    Fabulous from our Joe. Can't be many times that someone has made twice as much as anyone else in the first innings and three times in the second. Now take a 5fer tomorrow lad !

    • Reply posted by GGS, today at 19:42

      GGS replied:
      And lets send the other 10 home shall we?

  • Comment posted by Mozza, today at 19:25

    It's almost too late already to give Sam Curran more than an over or two, with only 150 to get. Not sure why he's in the team, other than to smash a quick 20 or 30, as Root doesn't rate his bowling

